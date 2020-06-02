Indiana County Farmers’ Market will open for the season Saturday behind S&T Bank, 8th and Church streets in downtown Indiana.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
An evening market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. June 10 on Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The markets are open Saturdays and Wednesdays from June through October with more than a dozen vendors selling on a typical market day.
Information: www.IndianaFarmMarket.blogspot.com.
