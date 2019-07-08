Nichole Hill, of Hill Farms in Mineral Point, restocks produce at the Ebensburg Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hill, who’s been growing organic produce for about 16 years, farms about 180 acres and dedicates 7 to 8 acres to organic fruits and vegetables. Last year’s wet weather hurt many farmers, including Hill, who does not use any fungicides or pesticides, which made her crops even more susceptible to disease.