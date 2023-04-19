JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Brit Floyd paid tribute to what is widely considered one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll albums ever during a concert Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The cover band played songs from Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” which was released on March 1, 1973. The stop in Johnstown was part of the band’s “50 Years of Dark Side” tour.
“I think it’s great we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary. … I think it’s the most important album of all time after (The Beatles’) ‘Sgt. Pepper’s (Lonely Hearts Club Band),’ ” said Jared Burkhardt, a Punxsutawney resident.
Burkhardt attended his fifth Brit Floyd concert, the fourth in Johnstown.
He came to the show with Carter Kuntz, also from Punxsutawney, who never saw the band perform live before.
“I told him to not look into the setlists, to not look into any kind of spoilers online,” Burkhardt said. “It’s always a really good show. They always vary it up a lot. To see it at the same venue. To be committed to this venue and see it locally speaks a lot. Some people go to different venues, follow a band on tour. But to see them in the same venue every single year, but it’s always a different show, is pretty cool.”
“The Dark Side of the Moon” is a psychedelic, progressive rock album that focused on the band’s personal stories and struggles at the time. It spent 972 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, the longest run of any album in history.
Kuntz said the work speaks to the “human condition.”
“Pink Floyd was one of the first bands that taught me that an album cannot just be like a commercial, just one song after the other,” Kuntz said. “It can actually have a soul to it. It can have a concept.”
Kristie Murray, from Johnstown, called “The Dark Side of the Moon” “one of my favorite albums.”
She attended the concert with her friend, D.J. Elliott, a Shanksville resident.
Both have gone to several Brit Floyd shows together over the years.
“They’re a really good cover band of Pink Floyd themselves,” Elliott said. “They put on a good show.”
Murray said the band takes the performance “seriously” every time and “puts a lot of quality into their show.”
