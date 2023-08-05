JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Brian Woy has been the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament public address announcer for more than four decades, but, until Saturday, he never saw a Johnstown representative win the championship.
That changed when Mainline Pharmacy defeated New Orleans 3-2 at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
It was the second time a city team captured the title, joining the 2018 Martella's Pharmacy club, in the event’s 78-year history. Woy missed that victory.
“I was sick the first time, so I didn’t get to see it,” Woy said. “This time, I got to see it. It makes me feel wonderful. It’s just amazing to be here when they win it.”
A crowd of 2,028 fans witnessed this year’s historic accomplishment, including Jim Kleban, who said he has been attending games for 61 years.
“It’s very exciting,” Kleban said. “This is what Johnstown’s about. The AAABA Tournament is one of the great traditions. To win it, that’s as good as it gets.”
Kudos came from fans, organizers and community leaders.
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic texted, “Congratulations to Mainline for winning the AAABA championship for Johnstown!!! Great job!”
Forest Hills High School graduate and current Penn State University baseball player Adam Cecere complimented the team for its accomplishment.
“I got to play in this tournament, play in this league, play in the championship game,” Cecere said. “It’s hard to win the league. It’s hard to win the tournament. They’re a good team. Seems like they battled the whole year throughout. They came and played a pretty good game today.”
Counting the championship contest, approximately 17,000 people attended the day and night games at the Point throughout the weeklong tournament.
“It’s awesome to see all the fans here,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said. “It’s awesome to see the city of Johnstown on your side.”
A Johnstown representative has now played in six of the past seven championship games. Johnstown is 2-10 in title games.
“This assures Cambria County and the city of Johnstown that we have quality baseball,” Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said. “We can compete with some of the best in the country. The program has improved every year and the kids have gotten better. It means that our coaches are teaching players. They not only teach the game, but they’re teaching these kids the game of life.”
New Orleans is now 18-13 in championship games, having reached the finals every year since 2017, except 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
