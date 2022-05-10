JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Transitions” will be on display Sunday through July 8 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The exhibit will feature the work of Fred Rainey, his niece Virginia Poltrack and great-nephew Milan Gjurich, all of Richland Township.
An opening reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from art sales will be donated to the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Gallery hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
