JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Transitions” will be on display Sunday through July 8 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.

The exhibit will feature the work of Fred Rainey, his niece Virginia Poltrack and great-nephew Milan Gjurich, all of Richland Township.

An opening reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds from art sales will be donated to the Humane Society of Cambria County.

Gallery hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.

