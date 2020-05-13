Canadian geese

A family of Canadian geese go for a sparkling swim together on the Quemahoning Reservoir, just south of Hollsopple, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

A family of Canadian geese go for a sparkling swim together on the Quemahoning Reservoir, just south of Hollsopple, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. 

Tags

Recommended for you