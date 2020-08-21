Stacey Karchner, a family recovery life coach through Be A Loving Mirror Family Recovery Program, will present a seven-week course for those affected by another’s addiction/substance use beginning Sept. 1 at Behavioral Health of Cambria County, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
Courses will be offered from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Topics include the crucial role the family plays, leverage and how to use it, stages of change, motivational interviewing, brief interventions, enabling vs. helping, responding vs. reacting, letting go without giving up or giving in, self care, mindfulness, setting and sticking to boundaries and getting support.
There is no enrollment fee.
To register, call 814-360-7590 or email skarchner9@gmail.com.
