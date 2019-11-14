SOUTH FORK – A family of four fled their burning home early Thursday after smoke began pouring from the furnace room, authorities said.
South Fork Assistant Chief Mark Wadsworth said fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Main Street.
"The resident advised us that he got up in the middle of the night and the place was full of smoke," he said. "He went downstairs and opened the door to get into the furnace room and it was full of fire.
The man got his family out and called the fire department, he said.
"When crews first arrived, they found the whole front of the house fully involved," Wadsworth said.
Firefighters evacuated houses on both sides. One firefighter with a hose kept the fire from spreading to the house closest to the fire.
"He did it by himself, one guy," Wadsworth said.
Penelec was called in because power lines were down when crews arrived, he said.
The house, a duplex that was converted into a single-family home, is a total loss.
An excavator was on the way to knock down the structure.
No one was injured. The residents are staying with family. The Red Cross also is helping the family, Wadsworth said.
Firefighters from Summerhill, Dunlo, St. Michael and Richland also responded along with Forest Hills EMS and East Hills EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.