A West Taylor Township family of five fled to safety Thursday after a fire started in the garage and spread to their house, authorities said.
A fire broke out at 10:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Cooper Avenue.
“They were out when I got there,” West Taylor fire Chief Rick McPherson said. “I live the length of a football field from the house.”
The fire destroyed the garage and a classic car parked inside that was valued at around $40,000, McPherson said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
The fire started in the garage and jumped to the porch roof.
The double-wide mobile home had water damage to the kitchen and bathroom areas, McPherson said.
Crews were on scene for about three hours. No injures were reported.
The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
Fire crews from Middle Taylor Township and Johnstown Fire Department also responded, along with West End and 7th Ward EMS.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat.
