A family-minded recovery coach will return to Johnstown in March to offer a free eight-week course to help families support drug-addicted loved ones through their challenging journeys to sobriety.
Stacey Karchner will deliver the Be A Loving Mirror (BALM) course to Cambria County
residents on Tuesday evenings, beginning March 23, at Behavioral Health of Cambria County, 110 Franklin St., Suite 100, Johnstown.
“For every person who struggles with substance abuse, there are four to 10 loved ones who are impacted,” Karchner told The Tribune-Democrat in an earlier interview. “And research shows when the family gets well, their loved one has a much better chance at getting and staying well.”
The Be A Loving Mirror program works to help those impacted by a loved one’s struggle to find their own “personal recovery” and find ways to positively support that person instead of unintentionally enabling them.
“Families learn to become the chief supporter rather than the obstacle, just as they would with any other illness or disease,” Karchner wrote in a release to media.
Courses educate attendees on the stages of “change,” the crucial role families play and how to use leverage, as well as self-care, mindfulness and getting support.
Behavioral Health of Cambria County sponsors the event.
Courses start Tuesday and are held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday for eight weeks.
Enrollment is free and those interested can get more information by reaching out to Karchner at 814-360-7590.
