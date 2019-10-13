Christopher Ciccarelli has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Highlands Rural Health Clinic, 4324 Glades Pike, Somerset.
A native of the Williamsport area, Ciccarelli, earned his medical degree at St. James School of Medicine in Park Ridge, Illinois. He completed his family medicine residency at Excela Health in Latrobe.
Ciccarelli said his experience with his family’s retail clothing business helped inspire his interest in family medicine.
“Being a people person, I wanted to do more,” Ciccarelli said. “So becoming a family medicine physician became my passion. Taking the time to listen and provide the necessary care is my goal in helping my patients stay healthy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.