The holidays are a favorite time of the year for many. From sparkling decorations and festive gatherings to scrumptious holiday food and savored time with family, December is often full of joy and celebration.
But amid the hustle and bustle of the season, it can be easy to forget to take care of ourselves.
The busyness and stress that often accompanies the fun and frivolity makes it all the more important that we stay focused on maintaining our health and safety.
This holiday season, Conemaugh Health System wants to help make sure that everyone in our community has a safe, healthy and happy holiday. Here are just a few simple ways to help keep your season merry and bright.
Be safe
Many common holiday-related injuries can be prevented by thinking smart and being aware of your surroundings.
At home, exercise caution when hanging lights and decorations, and place your tree and other flammable decorations away from heaters, fireplaces and candles.
Always turn off your decorative lights when leaving the house or going to bed at night and never leave fireplaces, candles or portable heaters unattended.
As you make your way around on wintry roads, always buckle up no matter what, and slow down when driving through snow, ice and sleet. Stay alert for deer and other animals.
If you are planning on indulging in a spirited beverage or two, assign a designated driver ahead of time.
Speaking of snow and ice, always exercise caution when clearing your sidewalks to prevent trips and falls. Shoveling snow is a strenuous activity and cold weather can be extra challenging on our hearts. Always dress warmly, proceed at a slow pace, take frequent breaks, and stay hydrated.
If you experience any signs of a heart attack – chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder, or light-headedness – do not delay emergency care. Call 911 or travel to your closest emergency room.
Be smart
COVID-19 is still circulating in our community, and we must all continue to do our part to prevent the spread of virus by getting vaccinated to protect each other. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and readily available in the local community.
Visit Vaccines.gov to schedule a vaccination appointment.
If you are not fully vaccinated, please continue wearing a mask indoors and avoiding travel.
If you are sick or exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, avoid gatherings and get tested. In areas of substantial spread, like our region, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) strongly advises mask wearing, even for those who are vaccinated.
Let’s keep our loved ones safe and protect our children and immunocompromised friends and neighbors during the holiday season.
Be healthy
There are few things as tempting as a holiday spread at a party.
With so many opportunities to indulge, mindful eating is key to maintaining your health. But being mindful doesn’t mean you need to deprive yourself entirely.
In fact, healthy holiday eating is easily achievable when you aim for smaller portions, plan and prepare ahead of time, and pay attention to what you’re eating.
Enjoy those delicious holiday treats in moderation and maintain a healthy exercise routine to start the new year strong.
Be happy
The holidays can be a very difficult time for many. The death of a loved one or the pressure to do everything and be everywhere can cause a great deal of stress – not to mention mental and emotional fatigue.
If you are experiencing any of these things, consider reducing any added pressures on your schedule. Don’t feel obligated to ”do it all.” Instead, try to focus on taking part in meaningful traditions that emphasize the holidays’ spirit of togetherness.
Most importantly, it’s OK to ask for help. You are not alone.
If you are experiencing severe stress and depression, consider reaching out to a mental health professional. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or visit your nearest emergency room.
At Conemaugh Health System, we care about your health and well-being during the holidays and throughout the year. We’re thankful to be your neighbor and privileged to help make our community healthier by providing quality care close to home.
Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore is chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.