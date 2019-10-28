Good Housekeeping offers the following tips on how to carve your perfect Halloween pumpkin:
• Start with the right pumpkin. Choose one that’s fresh, with a sturdy stem, no bruises, and a flat bottom so it won’t roll while you carve.
• Cut from the bottom, not the top. Cutting your opening from the bottom of the pumpkin helps prevent the sides from caving in later.
• If you do carve from the top, cut out the lid on an angle.
This way it won’t drop inside the pumpkin when you replace it, like it would with a straight up-and-down cut.
A boning knife should work well for this.
• Scoop out all the pulp. You can buy a special claw for pumpkin gutting, but an ice cream scoop will do just fine. Thin the inner wall of the face area to 1 inch thick, so it will be easier to pierce the shell.
• Sketch out your design on paper first. If you draw your jack-o’-lantern face to size, tape it to the front of your pumpkin and use a fork or pencil to poke holes along the lines you want to carve.
Or save yourself from creative blocks by getting a pumpkin carving kit, complete with a marker, scraper, cutting tools and pre-made patterns.
• Try holding the pumpkin in your lap. It’s easier to create features when the face is gazing up at you.
A serrated kitchen knife or an X-Acto knife for carving is recommended, but to make intricate designs, you could try using a small saw. Just don’t cut on a slant – clean up-and-down slices look best.
• Start by making simple rough cuts. If you get the big pieces of pumpkin out of the way first, you can go back and clean up the edges of your design later.
• Use your scraps creatively. Make a tongue, pipe or hair accessories out of a discarded piece of pumpkin shell.
• Keep your pumpkin fresh. Put petroleum jelly on the cut edges to seal in moisture.
If your pumpkin still shrivels a few days later, you can revive it with a facedown soak in cold water for up to eight hours.
• Create a chimney. First, leave the lid on for a few minutes while the candle burns. Then make a small hole where the lid has blackened. Or, save yourself the stress and go with battery-operated votives instead.
• Sprinkle cinnamon inside the lid. That way, when you light the candle, your jack-o’-lantern will smell like a pumpkin pie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.