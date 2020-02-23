Celebrity. It’s a funny and fickle thing. One day, a person can be a household name and the next they can be forgotten.
Attention spans and the age of social media can make or break a person’s image. One tweet or post can alter a 30-year career.
But photos never change.
An unaltered photo never lies. There is often great truth and a story told in a single photograph.
And in those moments of greatness – or weakness – iconic images can be caught – a personality – both vulnerable and strong at the same time – a private moment in the life of a public figure. It takes a creative and talented eye to see beyond what the world sees and capture an image – an angle, a shadow – that brings a unique perspective. A photo can indeed be worth a thousand words – or a million bucks.
For more than 45 years, Cumberland, Maryland, native Brownie Harris has made an enviable career out of those kinds of photos – his portfolio includes the names and images of folks such as John F. Kennedy Jr., Andy Warhol, Stephen King, Bill Clinton, Sophia Loren, and even King Kong. His career has spanned technological advances in photography from the days of black and white contact sheets and rolls of film and negatives that needed to be archived to digital and memory cards. Brownie, 71, has kept up – and continues to keep up – with the changes. What is difficult is sometimes keeping up with him. A conversation with him is like taking a guided tour through one of the best coffee table books ever published.
Harris will return to his hometown in April to jury the sixth annual Allegany National Photography Competition and Exhibition from the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland.
Shane Riggs: Did you always want to be a photographer?
Brownie Harris: I did. I think. Yes. I was on the high school yearbook. And I always took photographs. When I went to art school and college, I wanted to be a painter and I was painting paintings that looked like photographs so I figured, “Why don’t I just be a photographer?”
SR: When did you first realize you had a talent for capturing images and personalities?
BH: Yesterday. You’re unemployed until the next paycheck in this business. I guess I was 22 when I started working at a PBS station in New York City, and after six months, I realized they needed an in-house photographer, so I created a photography division at that station.
I guess then I realized I could do this for a living. And there weren’t a lot of TV photographers back then so I got hired as a freelancer for the other networks. And after about six years of that, I decided I wanted to do machinery photography. And I taught myself lighting.
SR: I heard you compare growing up in Cumberland to the movie “Stand By Me” – which I think is accurate for a lot of people who grew up here. What was your childhood like?
BH: I grew up in LaVale actually. On Third Street. I had two brothers. And my parents. And I wonder today how we all lived in that little house. My Dad worked for ABL and I think maybe it was my Dad that got me interested in machinery. It was sort of a “Mad Men” way to live back then. Al Feldstein was my best friend back then and Albie and I would go into the mountains and explore the caves. And we would fight mountain fires and smoke cigarettes and hide them in Mason jars. His uncle owned a junkyard and we used to be play in there. It was a good place to grow up.
SR: You graduated from Allegany High in 1967. Actor William H. Macy graduated in ’68. Did you know one another?
BH: He was and still is a friend of mine. We were in the drama club together. Or thespian club – whatever they call it.
We both had Joanne Stangel as a teacher. She made us kids feel like we could do anything.
And I remember, Macy then was very shy. My brothers were better known than me because they played football. I was more like the waterboy.
SR: People might think Brownie is a nickname because of the camera. But it really is your own name, right?
BH: Yes. It’s my real name. It was my uncle’s name and I was named for him. Although I do now have a collection of Brownie cameras. One of the first people I photographed for TV was David Brinkley and we became friends. When he died, his wife gave me his camera collection. Boxes of them. I think I have 450 cameras in my collection.
SR: What has been the worst experience of your photography career?
BH: Hmmm. Maybe being trapped in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on an airplane on Halloween night.
SR: What has been the best?
BH: The best? That is probably something really simple like meeting and becoming friends with someone like David (Brinkley). He helped create television and television news as we know it. And just smoking and drinking with him.
Maybe also the simple photo shoot I did with John F. Kennedy Jr. – because I didn’t recognize the importance of that photo at the time. That photo became iconic. It’s that photo that people think of when they think of him.
SR: What is the No. 1 misconception about your job?
BH: That they can’t afford me. I’m not expensive. I have two daughters – one is 21 and studying art in France and the other is 17 and is a better photographer than me – and they need things.
SR: What do you know now that you wished you had known when you first got started?
BH: How much this business would change. The photography business has really changed since I started. Everyone with a phone thinks they are a photographer. It’s all about the number of likes you get now.
SR: Have you ever been intimidated?
BH: Intimidated? Maybe when I shot Truman Capote. Because he was just weird. The room was painted green. He didn’t say a word. When I shot Andy Warhol, same thing. He didn’t’ say a word either.
SR: Is there a rule of thumb you always apply to your work?
BH: Do your research on your subject. Walk into a room and have something to talk about right away. When you meet someone, find that common ground.
SR: You live in North Carolina now? What was behind the decision to move south?
BH: I lived in New York for 23 years. I had an apartment in Paris once, too. But in New York, I paid $143 a month for my apartment for 20 years.
I gave those up in a divorce and moved to North Carolina because one of my brothers recommended I come down and chill and I stayed. I met my second wife here and we had our two daughters and raised them here. It used to be you had to live in the big cities to get work. Really, you can live anywhere.
SR: What motivates you every morning to do what you do?
BH: I wake up every morning and re-invent myself.
I used to travel 200 days a year for work. And they would pay me $100,000 for photos. Now, they won’t even pay you mileage at some of these places. And they can just use a photo from someone’s phone.
I still like what I do. And I still like to work.
