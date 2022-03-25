It has been over two years since the world got hit by the coronavirus – COVID-19. Unfortunately, many small businesses had to close their doors because they were not able to sustain the enormous impact of the mandatory shut-downs throughout the span of the pandemic.
While the rest of the world was slowing down, most veterinary clinics and hospitals throughout our state were inundated and overwhelmed by a surge of new patients for wellness exams and vaccination appointments.
Unfortunately, the increased number of pets also made for an increased number of emergency visits. In fact, in the U.S. a pet receives emergency medical care every 2.5 seconds and one in three pets needs emergency veterinary treatment every year.
Locally, pet parents who sought emergency medical treatment at the 24-hour facilities, such as PVSEC or AVETS, were seeing an upwards of 10- to 12-hour wait times. Surprisingly, those facilities also reached out to us, the referring veterinarians, asking for patience and empathy as their caseloads often surpassed their ability to serve the volume of patients presented to their facilities – even today.
As a pet parent myself, I know firsthand how stressful it can be when you believe that your four-legged friend may be experiencing an emergency.
As a veterinarian, I know that many times, pet parents panic and think that their pets are experiencing life-threatening emergencies, when in fact they are not.
Most veterinarians provide their clients with a list (whether online or paper form) of emergency situations.
These situations or conditions that are deemed an emergency may include, but not limited to, the following:
• Seizures that last for more than five minutes or come in clusters which are back-to-back without ceasing.
• Difficulty breathing, choking or non-stop gagging in the face of a regular effort to dislodge an object from a pet’s throat or mouth.
• Urinary blockage, which is the inability to produce urine or obvious pain during urination without producing any urine. This is especially dangerous in male cats.
• Excessive bleeding – whether from lacerations, bite wounds, snake bites, gunshots and bleeding from nose, mouth or rectum that does not stop within five minutes.
• Gastric dilation volvulus (GDV) which is commonly known as bloat. This happens when there is a twist of the stomach that can cut circulation to it and to the spleen; if not corrected surgically, it can be life threatening. Large-breed dogs, such as Great Danes, German Shepherds and Mastiffs, are more likely to be affected.
• Heat stress or heat stroke with symptoms of excessive drooling, panting, mental dullness, fiery red gums and/or unconsciousness.
• Severe vomiting or diarrhea, especially if this recurs more than a couple of times in a 24-hour period. This can be especially dangerous for small-breed dogs and cats since they can get dehydrated at a faster rate.
• Poisonous materials and substances exposure, including antifreeze, rodent poison, anything with xylitol which is found in sugar free gum, mints, certain toothpaste and mouthwash.
• Vehicular accidents that may cause internal injuries, including bleeding that may not be obvious externally.
• Eye injuries. While they may be extremely painful, also can be time-sensitive resulting in loss of vision if not addressed in a timely manner.
• Dystocia or the difficulty of giving birth or when the time in between each puppy or kitten is more than a couple of hours.
• Allergic reactions from vaccinations, medications or insect bites that may provide for swollen faces, hives, puffy eyes and difficulty breathing.
• Inability to move the legs. While there can be several causes for this, veterinarians worry about dogs having intervertebral disc disease or cats having saddle thrombus or thromboembolism, which is a blood clot that can lodge in the main artery that nourishes the rear legs.
Finally, while preventing all emergencies can be nearly impossible, being a knowledgeable, prepared and conscientious pet parent who is alert is possible.
While this list is not all-inclusive of the emergencies that may occur with your pets, veterinarians rely heavily on the pet parents’ honest judgment.
We trust that you know what is normal versus abnormal behavior for your pet and are able to communicate that with us.
We trust that you will not abuse the word “emergency” so that you are able to be seen. We trust that you understand that even in emergency situations, triaging almost always happens – that is the steps taken to assess the priority of the emergency and the level of care needed.
We trust that if you wait a little longer than usual, you know that we are attending to the needs of other patients in our care who deserve the same attention as your pet.
Dr. Fayez Assad, medical director at Johnstown (Pa.) Veterinary Associates, was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. In 1994, he graduated from the Cairo University School of Veterinary Medicine. In 1999, Assad moved to Johnstown and attended Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in North Grafton, Massachusetts, where he obtained his degree.
