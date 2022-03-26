Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, seed racks are back!
These harbingers of spring are now appearing in stores and nurseries all over North America, exciting gardeners with visions of a new gardening season.
Without dampening the excitement that these spinning or stationary racks generate, I do suggest that both novice and expert gardeners alike be careful approaching them. Seed racks are magical.
They attract gardeners like magnets attract iron filings. It doesn’t matter that you may have perfectly good seeds left over from last year or that you already ordered seeds from a catalog; you need to check out what is being offered.
Next thing you know, 10 minutes has passed and you are wandering to the cash register with a handful of seed offerings.
What happened?
Seed sellers know gardeners are hard-wired by the “Jack and The Beanstalk” story.
Plant a magical seed – and all seeds are magical – and up shoots the stalk. If we just choose half a dozen of those hand-size packets of seeds, we can grow a half acre (or even more) of food or flowers. All it takes are some seeds. Here they are, all in one place.
