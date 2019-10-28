As the weather changes, so do indoor and outdoor activities for individuals and families. Conemaugh Health System encourages you to keep health and safety in mind as you enjoy the beautiful autumn weather and prepare for the winter months ahead.
“Having a healthy lifestyle and being aware of risks is important year-round,” says Dr. Abram Weimer, emergency medicine physician at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.
“Autumn and winter seasons bring different risks than spring and summer, and it’s important to be aware of ways to prevent injuries, accidents and illnesses.”
• Road conditions
With decreased temperatures and increased precipitation, roads can be more dangerous in autumn and winter months.
Fallen leaves and eventual snow pose hazards by making roads and sidewalks slippery.
The sun sets earlier in the evening, meaning darker environments for drivers.
“Drivers should be mindful of worsening conditions,” Weimer said. “Travel at safe speeds and be aware of your surroundings.”
At home, keep sidewalks and stairs clear of leaves that may become slippery when wet.
Wear shoes with good traction to prevent falls, and wear weather-appropriate clothing to maintain body temperature.
• Hunting safety
Hunters are reminded to take time to properly fasten harnesses and tree stands.
Wear appropriate safety gear to be visible to other hunters and demonstrate extreme caution when using firearms.
“Hunters are also at risk for falls from tree stands and should account for extra time to properly secure the stand,” Weimer said.
• Medication compliance
A less obvious reminder is to take prescribed medications as directed by a physician.
“This time of year we see an increase in cases of exacerbated congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” Weimer said. “Patients with cardiac and pulmonary medications should be in compliance and follow their physician orders correctly to avoid complications.”
Seasonal infections such as the flu can be more dangerous and cause increased difficulties for patients with chronic illnesses.
• Flu shots
Getting an annual flu shot is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The flu shot is encouraged for anyone six months of age and older. If you experience flu symptoms – such as fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, or fatigue – contact your primary care physician during regular office hours. For after-hours, go to a local urgent care center or emergency department for medical treatment.
While the flu can pass in a few days, in serious cases it can be fatal.
“Washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when sick are helpful to preventing the spread of the flu, but the best protection is the flu shot,” Weimer said.
The best method for hand hygiene is washing with soap and clean running water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer is a second-best option when soap and water are not available.
• Smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors
Test and replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
A easy reminder is to change the batteries twice a year when you change your clocks for the start and end of daylight savings time.
The Center for Disease Control recommends that smoke detectors be placed on every level of the house; outside sleeping areas and near areas with fuel burning appliances are ideal locations.
Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed 5 to 20 feet from gas-powered home equipment such as stoves, dryers, fireplaces and furnaces.
Fall is also a good time to have furnaces serviced and fireplaces cleaned to prevent fires.
• Staying active
What a great time of year for outdoor activities!
Fall festivals, corn mazes and various outdoor activities allow friends and families to enjoy the beautiful scenery and crisp weather.
Be smart when heading out on adventures – dress appropriately, take flashlights for evening activities, pack supplies for the occasion, tell family where you’re going and what time you’ll return, and most importantly have fun!
And generally, folks are encouraged to also talk with their family medical providers for health information specific to their needs.
