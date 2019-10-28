Fayez Assad, DVM, medical director at Johnstown Veterinary Associates, was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. In 1994, he graduated from the Cairo University School of Veterinary Medicine. In 1999, Dr. Assad moved to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and attended Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in North Grafton, Massachusetts, where he obtained his degree. Dr. Assad, a proponent of preventative medicine, believes that baseline diagnostics can lead to early detection of diseases. He believes that excellent patient care starts with educating pet parents. Dr. Assad is an active member of AVMA, PAVMA, AAFP, and AAHA. He is also a USDA-accredited veterinarian.