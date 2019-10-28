Oh, no! Today is Gizmo’s appointment to see the vet.
He put on his “brakes” and there was no way to get him in the car. He’s 110 pounds! And when I finally got him into the car, and once I took that turn to your office, he cried the entire way and started shaking.
Fefe hates the vet and was hiding under the bed when I got out the carrier. She was salivating a lot, and kept running from me and hissing at me when I tried to catch her. She finally bit me as I placed her in the carrier.
The scenarios above are just a few of what we hear from our dear clients day in and day out. It’s a sad reality of the profession: we pursue this career because we love animals and just expect the same love in return. And this is not always the case.
I get that Sly doesn’t want to see that person who comes at him with sharp instruments, or the one that takes Fefe’s temperature in that sensitive area, or even the one that gives them a treat right before they stick them with a sharp needle.
But as pet parents, there are some things that we can do to prepare our four-legged friends for their veterinary visits – and maybe they can start to love us as much as we love them.
• Taking short, pleasant trips to the office
We understand that pet parents have busy schedules, but taking short trips to your veterinarian’s office – and just coming in for a treat, a toy or to get weighed without getting poked or prodded – might change their minds about us.
This is especially helpful with young kittens and puppies so they don’t start associating the hospital with unpleasant experiences.
• Using pheromones to alter mood
Pheromones are chemical substances that are naturally produced by animals to appease them and alter their moods.
They are available commercially now for dogs and cats.
They come in different forms such as diffusers, sprays and collars.
Using pheromones prior to and during vets visit makes a huge difference in their moods and subsequently makes our exams go smoother and their experiences more pleasant.
You can also spray your cat’s towel with Feliway or place an Adaptil sprayed bandana around your dog’s neck. This may be the trick and all they need. In general practice, we have diffusers and sprays, and I have noticed a difference in pets’ behaviors using these pheromones.
• Showing positive reinforcement
Rewarding your pet when he listens to you and does what he is supposed to be doing is a great way to encourage good behavior and change his mood completely in the exam room.
Examples of positive reinforcement include: giving a treat to your dog while she’s getting weighed; offering a couple of licks of whipped cream to your cat while we’re taking her temperature; and/or giving your puppy a piece of cheese while having his nails trimmed.
These examples are easy, affordable and positive.
• Listening to your attitude and behavior
Pets feed off our anxiety.
It’s true! It may not make you happy to hear this, but your anxiety and attitude toward the vet visit is sometimes obvious to your pets – especially if they are very close to you.
On several occasions, during office visits, if I sensed that a pet parent was tense or an argument between the pet parents regarding treatment was brewing, I suggested that I continue the pet’s exam in the treatment room away from the unpleasant or supposed stressors that the pet is facing.
Almost always, the pet becomes more relaxed and cooperative.
• Familiarizing yourself with the carrier
Cats always link their carriers with punishment and being “dumped” in strange places to get their nails cut or to get poked with needles. No wonder they hate the carriers!
As a cat parent, one of the kindest things you can do for your cat is to leave the carrier in a place that she likes with the door open. Better yet, leave some treats in the carrier. Wait until she gets in and try to close the carrier gently, for short periods of time while you are at home.
You can increase the time she spends in the carrier gradually, but always keep treats inside.
You can also begin to take the cat for short car rides with the carrier covered with a towel or blanket.
From experience, carriers that load from the top and can easily come apart from the middle are not only cat friendly but also staff friendly!
And we know also from experience that some cats, despite all efforts, will continue to be scared by confined spaces.
This is completely understandable and acceptable.
• Using anti-anxiety medications
Anti-anxiety medications for your pet should always be prescribed by your veterinarian for that specific pet.
Some medications are prescribed “as needed” for cases of situational anxiety – such as plane rides, firework displays or midsummer thunderstorms.
But some medications can be used for extended periods of time to help control certain phobias that need long-time management and therapy.
Your veterinarian is the only doctor who is allowed to choose the best and safest choice for your pet. Using human prescription drugs can be detrimental to your pet’s health. Unfortunately, in my years as a veterinarian, I have heard of pet parents giving their own medications to their pets, and the end result was never good. It’s never worth it to expose your pet to such risk.
Making the veterinarian visit more pleasant for your pets really starts with you, the pet parent.
By taking the time to follow these simple suggestions, you will help your pets start understanding that we are showing them love in the best way we can, and in return they will also show us that they love us in their own language – with sloppy kisses and cheeky rubs.
