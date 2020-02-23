Last year, you may recall, the popularity of teenage vaping was in the news quite a bit.
Fortunately, federal regulations and bans were put in place that have helped curb teen access to some, but not all, vaping products.
Research from The New England Journal of Medicine indicates that more than 25% of high school seniors reported vaping. That number doubled from where we were just two years ago.
Vaping can be attractive to teens due to the wide variety of flavors, and because many believe that vaping is not “as bad” as smoking a cigarette.
E-cigarettes come in many shapes, sizes and flavors – but it is important to know that 99% of e-cigarettes in the U.S. still contain nicotine.
As we know, nicotine is highly addictive, but particularly harmful for adolescents because our brains keep developing until around the age of 25. Nicotine can harm the parts of the brain that control mood and learning.
Last summer, we saw a widespread outbreak of thousands of hospitalizations and some fatalities for patients who had severe lung injuries. The CDC determined that the cause was e-cigarettes that contained THC and Vitamin E acetate.
Fortunately, the increased public awareness around the dangers of vaping combined with federal bans and regulations have resulted in a sharp decline in these types of cases.
I would encourage parents and teachers to stay aware and informed.
Some e-cigarettes are designed to look like USB flash drives that adolescents would need to do schoolwork on their computers. Teenagers who vape will frequently do so in the bathroom at school.
While the FDA banned the sale of some of the most popular flavored e-cigarettes, disposable e-cigarettes are not part of that ban. Disposable e-cigarettes are cheap and easy for teenagers to purchase in convenience stores and gas stations.
Teenagers have a lot of misinformation related to the serious dangers of vaping.
If you suspect your teen is vaping, your local medical providers can help answer questions and provide factual information.
