As I write this, I just received a notification that the first winter weather advisory was issued for our area.
Temperatures have nosedived into the ’30s, and more and more Christmas lights are appearing every evening. We’re closing in on the holidays, and that means a new year is just around the corner.
Many people make New Year’s resolutions, but perhaps creating a family wellness plan is a fun alternative for 2022.
Here are a few ideas of things to include in your plan.
Nutrition
You can make things fun by cooking healthy meals with your kids and eating together regularly. Keep healthy snacks on hand.
Of course, with sports and extracurricular activities for children (and parents!), don’t feel guilty on the nights when you order food or can’t have a family meal.
Maybe the next day your family meal is breakfast?
Staying active
It’s easy to want to sit under a blanket and be more sluggish in the colder months. But, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends one hour of physical activity a day and two hours or less of screen time (TV, computer, video games).
We are fortunate that we live in an area with so many opportunities for outdoor recreation, from going for a walk or bike ride to skiing and snow tubing, and on those bitter cold winter days when no one feels like going out, yoga or a family clean-the-house day can be fun activities that encourage more physical movement.
Vaccinations, check-ups
Primary care is the backbone of a patient’s overall health. Therefore, it is important to stay on schedule for your child’s well checkups as well as your own.
Ideally, everyone in the family should get a flu vaccination by mid-October; however, it’s not too late to get one. It is crucial now that schools have returned to in-person learning. Flu activity typically peaks from December – March, but the flu season can last into April or May.
If you have not yet received your vaccine, I encourage you to do so or talk with your medical provider if you have an underlying health condition or specific concerns. Per the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, “The flu vaccine is safe, effective, and can be given alongside other routine immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Make gratitude a habit
We tend to think and talk more about our blessings around the holidays, but did you know that practicing gratitude positively impacts our physical and emotional health? You can incorporate gratitude into everyday conversations on the way home from school, at dinner or bedtime.
In fact, thinking and talking about positive things before bed can improve sleep for everyone in the family and provide a more cheerful basis for the start of the next day.
Creating a “gratitude habit” beyond the holiday season helps increase self-esteem and positive social behaviors, such as helping, sharing and volunteering.
Finally, remember that pediatricians and health care providers are partners in helping you and your family to access specialty care, educational services and other community services that are important to your overall well-being.
I wish you and your loved ones a happy and healthy holiday season!
Dr. Rosario B. Gonzaga is a pediatrician who has proudly provided care for generations of families in Allegany County. She is the founder of Gonzaga Family Health, a comprehensive primary care practice for all ages, with locations in LaVale and Frostburg, Maryland.
