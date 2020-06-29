Family is a state of the heart, not a state of mind. Family comes in many forms and sizes and the “non-traditional” family goes far beyond individuals of the same bloodline.
Misty and Eric Raines, of Cumberland, Maryland, have three amazing children together – Samuel, age 10; Cora, age 7; and Will, age 4. All extremely bright, sweet, smiling, adorable and fun-loving kids. There is one thing that is very different for these three though: they have five siblings living 7,000 miles away.
When Cora was asked at one time how many brothers and sisters she had, her response was something to the effect of, “I don’t know, like nine.” Her count may not be inaccurate.
Misty and Erich both have hearts for orphan care. It’s something that has grown even more deeply over the past three years. Working as a court appointed special advocate, Misty’s job prevents her from fostering children in her home.
However, that doesn’t change her heart.
Three years ago, Misty started seeing posts on social media about a program called Open Hearts and Homes for Children.
OHHC is a “501(c)3 nonprofit, Christian organization consisting of volunteers who have been touched by the plight of orphan children in Eastern Europe.”
‘So much good’
Founded in 2010 by three couples who had a shared passion for orphan care, OHHC now operates in more than 24 states with dozens of regional volunteers. As an international hosting program, OHHC provides orphan children with the opportunity to experience life outside of the institutional setting and “develop long-term, loving relationships with host families in America.”
Touched by their mission, Misty reached out and volunteered to distribute information to help generate a local interest.
“I just wanted to hang fliers,” she jokes.
But after some discussion, she and Eric decided this opportunity had been placed in front of them for a reason and they believed they were being led to, in fact, host.
Misty found herself drawn to a child named Liubov. Having her own sight challenges, Misty identified with a girl with a vision impairment and she kept coming back to her photo out of the hundreds of children that were available.
So, the Raines stepped out in faith to host this young woman.
They talked about the concerns they had in hosting, exposing their young children to someone they didn’t know.
This was a young woman that they had not only never met but differed vastly in culture and language. Eric reassured and encouraged his wife that all would be well.
They say this process occurs with each new child they host.
She worries and second-guesses and he calms and reassures that it will be an amazing experience for all involved, and he has been right every time.
“It’s easy to focus on the negative things and the bad things that can happen, and sure they can,” Eric said, “but there is so much good that can happen, too.”
Distance parenting
Misty and Eric both talked about how difficult it was when they realized that they were not the permanent family for Liubov, but what a blessing it was to be part of facilitating the process of her finding the family and connection that she so needed and deserved.
In February 2020, the American family who is adopting Liubov traveled to Ukraine for the court hearing which made Liubov their daughter in the eyes of the Ukrainian government. The couple needs to travel one last time to work with the U.S. Embassy, which will make her their daughter legal in the eyes of the U.S. government.
This trip has been postponed due to travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19, but the couple is hopeful they will see their daughter and be able to bring her home very soon.
Since that first introduction to the program, the Raines have hosted an additional four more children. Most of the children who come into their home from the program end up calling the couple “mama” and “papa” and the Raines children treat them like brothers and sisters.
Cora decorated one of the children’s rooms with unicorns and rainbows when she learned that they were some of her favorite things. Samuel had a special connection to Oleg and still talks about how much he misses him. Will considers one of the boys who has been with the family his best friend – and even though each speaks a different language, the two laugh and play together as if they’ve known one another forever.
One of the children is a tall muscular Ukrainian boy with a huge smile who enjoys carrying Will around. He likes cooking for the family. He calls Misty “Mama.”
The family often communicates with comical social media emjois – and so despite not speaking the same language, there is a language that is understood and palpable amongst them and that is the language of love at its most genuine and pure form.
This is family. This group of silly, loving, nurturing, accepting, supportive people, that’s family. It’s not all roses and there are struggles, as there are in every family, but the important thing here is that there is love and respect. This picture is painted with every child they host.
Every summer and every Christmas season they open their homes and their hearts and they embrace these kids who come from next to nothing, have experienced far too much pain and disappointment in life, and long for family.
Misty and Eric both say that the hardest thing by far is saying goodbye and watching them fly 7,000 miles away. Trying to parent them from afar is difficult, but they talk to each of them daily. There are photos, voice messages, silly videos and also a few tears.
‘What a kid needs’
The personal stories attached to each child can be heart wrenching. Young sisters who lost their mom in 2014 and then their father in 2019, both to cancer. A young man who was removed from his family after his parents locked him and his sister in their home and set it ablaze. He survived but his sister did not.
A young woman who discovered after having endured years of abuse that she was pregnant during her hosting and didn’t understand how it happened because she had no one to explain reproduction to her.
Despite being young, she twice missed appointments to end the pregnancy and with support, decided she wanted to keep the child.
There are survivors of abuse, heartbreak and pain, children who have experienced more in their young lives than one child should.
Many of the children are eager to experience America.
One young man in the program wants to learn about culture and is looking forward to possibly visiting museums. One loves to play soccer and ride bikes, yet another is looking forward to simply eating American spaghetti and meatballs. One young woman plays violin and is curious about American fashion and yet wears her bright blue fuzzy dog slippers to her hosting interview.
As different as they are in their interests and hopes in their host experience, they all have one thing in common: They long for family, for love, for connection, for someone to protect and teach them, someone to lift them up and encourage them even in the little things, someone to call their family.
“It’s hard because the airport is full of tears,” Erica said. “The host parents are crying, the kids are crying, but it’s awesome. It means they’ve made connections!”
Misty and Eric are now OHHC coordinators here – it’s a big leap from simply hanging up a few fliers, but it’s a job they enjoy. They carry so much love for each of the children that are available for hosting and just want to find them homes where they can grow and be loved.
“So often, families hosting think that the hosting experience has to be ‘big.’ Hosting is about the little things,” Misty said. “No one tucks in kids with a bedtime story and a prayer in an orphanage. Small family dinners are not part of their everyday.
“If you’ve held back from hosting because your life isn’t Disney World and rainbows every day, it’s time to reframe the hosting experience. You are what a kid needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.