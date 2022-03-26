When the ground has thawed, we can start thinking about planting our cool season crops. These include kale, peas, potatoes, cabbage, radishes and a few others.
They are planted before the last frost in the spring and harvested before the temperatures in the summer become too warm for them to grow.
Warm-season vegetables include beans, corn, cucumbers, squashes, melons and tomatoes, among others. They are planted after all danger of frost has passed.
Many of these you are likely to start indoors yourself or purchase from garden centers as young plants. Others are directly seeded into the ground. Soil temperatures then are warmer than they were several weeks earlier.
Early varieties of potatoes, like Yukon gold, take 65 to 85 days from planting to harvest. Mid- season potatoes, Kennebec for example, require 100 days; while Red Pontiac, a late variety, needs 110 days.
New potatoes can be harvested about eight weeks after plating. These have a thin skin and are smaller than the potato you will get if you allow the tuber to mature. Full-sized potatoes, which have thicker skins, can be harvested when the plants have died back.
How you like to cook your potatoes will determine whether to plant waxy (for boiling), starchy (for french fries) or an all-purpose type (for roasting or in soups). Potato skin and flesh color vary from white, creamy yellow, red, and purple/blue.
Techniques vary for growing potatoes in the ground, on top of the ground, or in grow bags. If you intend to store your potatoes for any length of time, look for “keepers” as some varieties store better than others.
In many parts of the country, you can plant potatoes somewhere between mid-March and mid-May. The variety you are planting may help you determine when to plant, so as long as you allow enough time for your chosen variety to mature.
Many people follow a tradition, some call it a superstition, to plant potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day. This supposedly assures the gardener good luck and a plentiful harvest.
I am not locked into this calendar date.
Instead, I look at soil temperature and moisture. A cold wet soil will result in the tubers rotting. Having invested money in buying seed potatoes (certified to be disease free) I want to get my money’s worth and make sure they will grow and not rot.
It may be a coincidence that spring planting begins near St. Patrick’s Day. But even if you adhere to this tradition, it does not work in all parts of the country. In some states (New Mexico and Texas, for instance) cool season crops are planted in late fall and winter because the spring temperatures in March are already too warm for cool season crops. In Hawaii, potatoes are planted in October.
Yes, St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and, yes, the potato became (and still is) an important food crop of Ireland and many other parts of the world. Historical records show that St. Patrick lived from 385 to 461 A.D.
In the 1500s, the Spanish Conquistadors arrived in Peru and conquered the villages they found. Among the treasures they took back to Europe was the potato. Sir Walter Raleigh introduced the potato to Ireland around 1589.
So, the beloved saint never had the opportunity to taste colcannon, shepherd’s pie, roasted potatoes or any other dish in which the potato plays a major part. He would have had to relish the wheat, barley, and oat culinary delights that the Irish enjoyed before the potato was introduced.
Donna Gates is a retired lab technician for the University of Maryland. Her gardening interests are centered around her rural Garrett County, Maryland, home.
