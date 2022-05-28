Our yard borders a wooded area and some of the woodland wildflowers have made their way into my perennial beds.
I have welcomed and indeed created patches of these native plants.
Some of the wildflowers that will bloom later have distinctive leaves which add interest to the spring garden.
One of these is Mayapple, whose leaf looks very much like a tiny green umbrella. Patches of mayapples line the road to our driveway.
I have been transplanting blue-eyed grass whenever I found it growing in our field. I now have a large cluster at the front of my patio bed. The leaves of this tiny member of the Iris family look like blades of grass.
Last spring, trout lilies turned up under our witch hazel shrub. The leaves of this wildflower are speckled. It seems that these plants must be at least four years old before they will produce a flower. So, I am still eagerly waiting.
It is the early spring bloomers that I look forward to the most. Purple, white and yellow (halberd-leaved) flowering violets have freely filled in a portion of one of my planting beds. Violets have a reputation for spreading readily and, indeed, may be one of the “weeds” in your lawn.
Your neighbors or residential associations may frown on this idea, but see this article (https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/flowers-fruits-and-frass/2020-04-17-welcome-dandelion-and-violets-your-lawn) for an interesting take on violets in the lawn.
Wild lily-of-the-valley has also made itself at home in my garden. The tiny white flowers are fragrant. Most of the 4-inch-high plants have only a single leaf. This wildflower, such as mayapple and trout lily, will not bloom until the plant produces two leaves.
But you don’t have to live near a wooded area to enjoy native wildflowers. See the Maryland Native Plant Society website at https://mdflora.org/nurseries.html for some native plant sources.
I purchased some early native spring bloomers several years ago.
These included creeping phlox, golden ragwort, marsh marigold and Virginia bluebells. Provide the correct habitat and you will be rewarded with a splash of color for your garden.
Walks through wooded areas could surprise you with some other spring-blooming wildflowers.
Bloodroot is named for the red sap that is found in the stem and root of this plant.
The flower stalk is inside a curled-up leaf that unfurls after the flower opens. Rare finds are the tiny white flower head of American ginseng or pink blossoms of shooting star.
Spring beauty and bluets are tiny but make a showing when they grow in a patch.
As the city of Cumberland considers becoming a Bee City USA affiliate, we can show our support by planting native plants. Your hymenopteran friends will appreciate it.
Donna Gates is a retired lab technician for the University of Maryland. Her gardening interests are centered around her rural Garrett County, Maryland, home.
