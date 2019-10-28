Little ghosts and goblins will soon be roaming the streets, looking for some sweet treats.
Halloween is right around the corner and municipalities across the region will have designed trick-or-treat days for youngsters wanting to participate in the fun activity.
Although the holiday is one of the most anticipated nights of the year for children, it also can be one of the most dangerous.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween is consistently one of the top days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.
Geistown Borough police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said trick-or-treat night is all about having fun – but safety needs to be a top priority.
“Costumes should have some type of reflective stripping on them,” he said.
“This is something I’d like to see more of. This is one of the bigger things, because if a person can’t see you, then you can’t be safe.”
He advised having children travel in groups, with parents or responsible adults.
“Don’t go out on your own and don’t go to strangers’ houses,” Zakucia said.
“That’s hard to do, because kids see a light on they’re going to go there to get candy. But try to stay with houses you’re familiar with.”
He added that adults should have charged cellphones with them in case of emergencies.
After they’re back
When the children return home, parents should inspect candy before the kids eat any.
“Don’t accept any unwrapped candy and I really don’t like fruit given out, because things are easier to hide in fruit,” Zakucia said.
He said motorists should know when trick-or-treat will be happening in their neighborhoods – and then be alert for youngsters who might be darting in and out of traffic.
“You need to drive very slowly and pay attention, especially on the back streets that aren’t lit really well,” he said.
“Everyone should be paying attention at all times, but they need to be extra vigilant during trick-or-treat night.”
Tips for parents
Parents can make the holiday safer by following a few safety precautions from AAA Exchange:
• Ensure an adult or older, responsible youth is available to supervise children under age 12.
• Plan and discuss the route your trick-or-treaters will follow.
• Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.
• Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.
• Establish a time for children to return home.
• Tell children not to eat any treats until they get home.
• Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.
Tips for trick-or-treaters
For trick-or-treaters, the following tips can help ensure they have a safe time collecting their goodies:
• Be bright at night – wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets to improve visibility to motorists and others.
• Wear disguises that don’t obstruct vision, and avoid face masks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.
• Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.
• Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries, and place it face down in the treat bucket to free up one hand. Never shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
• Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
• Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.
• Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.
• Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.
• Tell your parents where you are going.
Tips for drivers
Motorists also have a responsibility when children are out and about. They need to:
• Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.
• Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. In dark costumes, they’ll be harder to see at night.
• Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.
• Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
• Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.
• Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and onto front porches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.