“Today is a pretty good day. Yesterday was a different story … my knees felt horrible.”
That’s exactly what my Uncle Ken’s response was when I asked him how he was doing.
Does this sound familiar? Do you live with daily pain?
According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, one in five adults and one in 250 children are diagnosed annually with arthritis.
There are more than 100 types of arthritis-associated diseases including rheumatoid, osteoarthritis, juvenile arthritis, systemic lupus, and gout, which are the most common types.
Arthritis is not a single disease; it is an informal way of referring to joint pain or disease.
Living with arthritis is challenging to say the least. Weather, activity, food and genetics can all affect your ability to manage your arthritis.
Do your joints ache when there is a storm?
In an article written in 2020 for the Harvard Health Blog, Dr. Robert H. Shmerling offers evidence that supports the notion that weather does impact arthritis symptoms. According to the studies, some of which lasted years, most changes were reported due to changes in humidity. Other reported factors were barometric pressures and even high wind speeds.
I know, I can’t control the weather – so now what?
Even though we cannot control the weather nor our genetics, there are other factors in our daily lives that we can control, including exercise, food content, weight and smoking cessation.
Most damage that happens to our joints occurs long before we have any thought of arthritis.
With that in mind, we need to continue to move our joints to keep the surrounding tissues strong to support the damaged joints. When you stop moving, the stiffness in the joints can become greater resulting in increases in pain. We don’t have to run marathons to keep strong and keep arthritis pain at bay. Participating in low impact exercise helps reduce wear and tear on the joints but allows for strengthening and endurance of the muscles and supportive structures.
Yoga, water exercise, biking and walking are always great options. Keeping active can also help stave off other diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Please always remember to speak with your primary care physician prior to starting any type of exercise program.
Maintaining a healthy weight and eating a well-balanced meal is very important to joint health. If you are overweight, you may be at risk of developing osteoarthritis in the future.
According to Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center, being 10 pounds overweight can increase the force on the knee by 30-60 pounds with each step. The risk of developing osteoarthritis in an obese woman is four times greater, and in an obese man is five times greater than someone who is at a healthy weight.
Occupational and physical therapies can assist you in your journey through living with arthritis. Therapists can guide you through proper strengthening of the muscles that surround your painful joints.
They can provide you with education and training on ways to modify daily activities including bathing, dressing, cooking and leisure activities that will help reduce pain levels. They can even provide splinting and bracing suggestions.
Another element to living with arthritis surrounds the food we eat. Foods that contain natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties can have an impact on how your body reacts to disease and inflammation. According to Arthritis.org, keeping your gut healthy by eating colorful foods, increasing foods with omega-3 properties, and reducing fried and processed foods are a few strategies to assist in overall reduction in inflammation through the body.
“The deep red, blue and purple pigments of fruits and vegetables contain anthocyanin and oranges and yellows of beta-carotene assist in delivering inflammation-fighting antioxidants.”
There is controversy over “nightshade” vegetables which include tomatoes, eggplant, red bell peppers and potatoes. These are all foods that are considered “disease fighting.” There is no clinical evidence that these vegetables elevate arthritic symptoms; however, if a person believes that they elevate his or her symptoms then reduction in intake is warranted.
The take-away is to eat a well-balanced diet limiting red meats, fats, alcohol, sugars and fried foods and increasing whole grains, good oils, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables. Reach out to your local dietician for a personalized diet plan just for you.
Unfortunately, arthritis is not curable. We cannot predict if what we do today will result in an arthritic joint when we get older. We can learn how to maintain or reduce our weight, eat properly for overall good health, and keep active with some type of exercise to reduce our chances of developing a disease associated with arthritis.
We can reduce impact on our joints that may cause injury or disease and general wear and tear on the joints that can also lead to arthritis complications in the joints. Overall, be kind to your body as it has a long way to go to keep you up, moving, and independently active.
Lisa Valko OTR/L is an occupational therapist at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
