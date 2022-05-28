There is mounting concern that COVID-19 has impacted the learning of children long-term, especially young learners with the least instructional time and those in marginalized and underserved communities.
A February report from Amplify Inc., an industry leader in the development of K-12 curriculum and assessment tools, found that while progress has been made in helping children recover from the school disruptions caused by COVID-19, there are still more students in every grade level at risk of not learning to read than there were two years ago, prior to the pandemic.
The “Research brief: More students at risk for not learning to read” summarized reading assessment data collected from 400,000 students from more than 1,300 schools in 37 states.
The DIBELS (Dynamics of Basic Early Literacy Skills) assessment is a widely used series of short tests used to identify reading difficulty, monitor progress and shape instruction in kindergarten through eighth grade, particularly for struggling readers. Teachers typically administer DIBELS testing three times a year. Analysts reviewed test results from participating schools from the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Based on analysis of DIBELS testing outcomes, Amplify’s research found that as more elementary students returned to the classroom in 2021, schools made “meaningful progress in reducing the percentage of students at risk for not learning to read.”
Gains were especially evident among children in third through fifth grades. The bulk of remaining COVID-related instructional loss was more heavily concentrated in younger learners in grades K-2. Nationwide, African American and Hispanic students in those grades were also disproportionately impacted.
Jasmine, 6, is finishing up kindergarten. When COVID-19 first hit, she was attending preschool at The Learning Lamp in Richland Township. Her mom, Nicole, said the disruptions to in-person learning took a toll.
“When the kids weren’t in school during the pandemic, she really seemed to struggle,” Nicole said.
Nicole enrolled Jasmine in one-to-one tutoring at The Learning Lamp. “I was worried she had fallen behind in her numbers and site words,” Nicole said. “Nowadays, they move so fast in school. I thought the extra support from tutoring would help her.”
And it has, Nicole said. The trend of parents seeking extra help for their children is on the rise, and that hasn’t slowed as the school year winds down.
“I have talked with so many parents who are looking for tutoring for their children to recoup lost learning during the pandemic,” said Amanda Peretin, tutor coordinator at The Learning Lamp.
“Tutoring not only provides one-to-one time and attention for students to focus on key concepts and skills; it also can be individualized with strategies that are a good fit for that child and how he or she learns best.”
Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, emphasized the value of high-dosage, high-impact tutoring delivered individually or in small groups as an effective strategy to close skill gaps for children who’ve experienced substantial learning loss during the pandemic.
High-dosage tutoring is tutoring from a trained educator for at least 90 minutes per week. Cardona also called for state education officials and school leaders to make available intensive summer learning programs for students who have demonstrated the greatest academic losses.
Hallie, 9, and her family relocated from the Pittsburgh area to Johnstown last summer. It wasn’t the school shutdown and ever-changing instructional modes that most impacted her learning. It was the virus itself.
Hallie missed five months of school from December 2020 to May 2021 when she was hospitalized with COVID-19.
She and her parents caught the virus again in November 2021 and experienced a third wave of illness in January 2022.
That’s when Hallie’s parents turned to tutoring.
She has met with a certified teacher at The Learning Lamp two days a week since February and will likely continue to tutor over the summer.
“In our case, the schools did a good job with trying to keep learning on track during the pandemic. That was not the issue,” her mom, Tyishia, said.
“Hallie is a smart kid, but she missed so much math, and math is like building blocks.
“Every level builds upon the level before it. The tutor works with her to prep for tests and afterward reviews the problems that she missed and makes sure she knows the right way to do them by reinforcing those concepts.”
Lisa Stofko is director of community outreach at The Learning Lamp.
