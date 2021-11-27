With the holidays approaching, many local favorite activities are returning and some new ones are debuting.
Allegany County
• FrostburgFirst will host a Shop Small Holiday Market for Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday at City Place, 14 S. Water St. Free hot chocolate will be provided as well as a bag check-in.
Throughout downtown Frostburg, businesses will offer raffles, scavenger hunts and sales. Visit www.downtownfrostburg.com/events/shop-small-holiday-market/ for more information.
• The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad will feature “The Polar Express” train rides on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-23. The family-friendly train trip is set to the music of the motion picture soundtrack, and hot chocolate and cookies are served on board.
Passengers will enjoy singing, dancing, and a reading of The Polar Express, and receive a silver sleigh bell. Visit wmsr.com/train-rides/the-polar-express for more information and to purchase tickets, or call 301-759-4400 for more information.
• Frosty the Snowman will be available for pictures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop, 45 Baltimore St. Kids and pets are both welcome to come and get their photo taken with Frosty. Be sure to bring your camera or cellphone. Visit fb.me/e/19xNatG2g for more information.
• The Shop Small, Win Big contest will run from through Dec. 19. Throughout that time, anyone shopping at small businesses in Allegany County can upload their receipts through the entry form for a chance to win a Visa gift card.
Three $50 Visa gift cards will be selected on Monday and Dec. 6 and 13, and a winner for the $550 grand prize Visa gift card will be drawn on Dec. 20. Visit www.mdmountainside.com/shopentry for more information.
• The Rotary Club of Cumberland will host Rotary’s Christmas Cheer & Charity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Culinaire Café, 110-114 Baltimore St., Cumberland. The event will feature a cash bar, finger foods and Christmas trees and wreaths up for auction.
All the funds raised will be donated to local nonprofits. Visit fb.me/e/1dXp6gITC to learn more.
• The Children’s Literature Centre at Frostburg State University will host the 18th annual Storybook Holiday on Dec. 4. The day-long celebration features a range of events, including “Breakfast with the Elves” at Hotel Gunter from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., storybook readings and more.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.frostburg.edu/childrens-literature-centre/storybook-holiday.php. For more information, call 301-687-3133 or email clc@frostburg.edu.
• The Frostburg State University Cultural Events Series will present the Dailey & Vincent Christmas Tour, featuring Grand Ole Opry stars Jamie Dailey and James Vincent, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. A limited number of $60 VIP package tickets include seating in the first two rows, along with a special reception and meet and greet opportunity with the artists. No discounts are available on VIP packages.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $31.50 FSU faculty/staff, military and youth under 18, and free for FSU students. For more information, please visit CES’s webpage at ces.frostburg.edu or contact the university box office at 1-866-849-9237 or 301-687-3137.
• The community tree lighting in Lonaconing will be held Dec. 8 at 1 E. Main St., and the annual Coney Christmas celebration will be held all day Dec. 11, beginning at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Good Will Fire Company Armory. Children younger than 3 years old eat for free, while meals are $5 for children age 4-11 and $8 for teens and adults.
The day also will feature a scavenger hunt for kids, pictures with Santa and a parade at 11 a.m. Visit fb.me/e/52HPpwT8B for a full schedule of events.
• Horseback riders from Spring Gap Farm will take part in their annual tradition of riding and caroling in downtown Cumberland from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Visit fb.me/e/5lHDLm46K to learn more.
• The Allegany Arts Council will host a Holiday Artist Market Dec. 11-31 in its galleries at 9 N. Centre St. in Cumberland. The market will feature handmade goods by local artists for sale, from postcards to woodwork and more. Call 301-777-2787, email dlitman@alleganyarts.org or visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org/upcoming-events/artist-holiday-market/ for more information.
Garrett County
• The 2021 Joy of Christmas Light Show will run from through Jan. 1 at the Oakland Community Center at 14 N. Eighth St., from 5 p.m. to midnight daily. Now in its sixth year, the show features more than 33,000 individually-controlled lights that are mounted on a variety of props, including a 35-foot Christmas tree.
This year’s theme is “Back to the ’80s.” Admission is free to the public. Viewers can observe the display from the sidewalk or from their cars by tuning to 87.9FM. Go to visitdeepcreek.com/events for more information.
• Businesses across Garrett County will participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, offering a range of different promotions for shoppers at county businesses. Go to www.visitdeepcreek.com/small-business-saturday-shop-local for more information and a list of participating businesses.
• Spruce Forest Artisan Village will host “Christmas in the Village” from 4 to 8 p.m Dec. 3 and from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 on the village grounds, located at 125 Casselman Road in Grantsville.
The two-day event will include a Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. Friday, music in the church, activities in buildings across the village, refreshments and more. Visit www.spruceforest.org/events for more information.
• The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host December Business After Hours at Firewater Kitchen & Bar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9. The event will include networking, food, drink and door prizes. Tickets are $10 in advance for members and $15 at the door for members and nonmembers.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the local Toys for Tots campaign, and will receive a free ticket to a future Garrett County Chamber Business After Hours event. Contact holly@garrettchamber.com for more information or call 301-387-6171.
• The Frostburg State University Chamber Singers will perform at Crossroads Church, 17781 Garrett Highway, in Oakland from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Call 240-442-5427, email crossroadsdeepcreek@gmail.com or visit crossroadsthechurch.com/frostburg-state-university-chamber-singers-concert to learn more.
Mineral County
• Queen’s Point Coffee, located at 101 Armstrong St. in Keyser, will host a two-day event for small businesses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. More than a dozen vendors will set up shop at the café. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/1eBIhO7DL.
• WVU Potomac State College will host its inaugural Frosty Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at the campus Student Union building. The event will offer hot chocolate, storybook readings and will conclude with lighting the big snowflakes on campus at 8 p.m.
• Multiple Mineral County historical sites will participate in the county’s first-ever Holiday Heritage Trail on Dec. 4 and 5.
• Ashby’s Fort Museum will host Cider & Carols, featuring the Frostburg State University Chamber Singers, from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Hot chocolate and cider will be served. Admission is free. RSVP and get more information at www.fortashby.org/events/cider-carols-1. The museum will also be open for tours from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
• The Mineral County Historical Foundation will open both the Old Stone House/Travelers Rest in Burlington and the Carskadon Mansion in Keyser for tours and open houses. The Burlington location will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the mansion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Mineral County Historical Society Museum will offer tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
Call Mineral County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ashley Rotruck at 304-790-7081 for more information on the Holiday Heritage Trail or visit facebook.com/MineralCountyTourism.
Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for The (Cumberland, Md.) Times News. Reach her by email at lrenner-wood@times-news.com.
