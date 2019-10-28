“Olivia,” her mom exclaims, pointing to Olivia’s new “Hello Kitty” lunch box in the garbage. “Why is your lunch box in the garbage?”
Olivia’s smile fades; her shoulders slump over as she looks to the floor and answers, “No one will be friends with me if I bring that lunch box to school. The girls at lunch say ‘Hello Kitty’ is for babies.”
Olivia’s mom is shocked. Just a month ago, the two had gone school shopping and Olivia had fallen instantly in love with the pink, sparkly lunch box.
Now, after facing negative peer pressure, her daughter had made the decision to get rid of the lunch box in hopes of keeping “friends.”
With the new school year well underway, children are not only studying reading, writing and math, they are learning how to form and keep friendships.
Peer pressure, or the influence from children around the same age, is a normal part of childhood. But somewhere around fourth grade, children develop a dramatic need for acceptance and start to realize the social consequences of being part of a group – and of being left out. Suddenly the idea of being rejected by their peers is terrifying.
As children grow into teenagers, the need to be accepted escalates. Negative peer pressure can lead teens to compromise their values and try dangerous behaviors.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, “The majority of teens with substance abuse problems began using drugs or alcohol as a result of peer pressure.”
There are two sides to peer pressure.
Parents can get frustrated when they see their children using negative peer pressure to control situations, or they can feel confused and hurt when their children become victims of negative peer pressure.
However, positive peer pressure can influence children to try healthy and fulfilling activities they may not have tried otherwise. It can lead to a child going out for baseball after his buddies convince him he’s missing out if he doesn’t join the team. It can mean a relatively shy child auditioning for the school play after her friends convince her how much fun they will have together.
How can parents harness the power of peer pressure to positively affect their children, while overcoming negative peer pressure?
Children using negative peer pressure normally have an internal need to gain status within their group and gain control over a victim. Healthy relationships are not led by control.
Instead they are led by friends encouraging each other, by friends sticking together, and by friends treating each other the way they want to be treated.
Amanda Peretin, The Learning Lamp’s after-school outreach coordinator, witnesses negative peer pressure on a weekly basis in the after-school programs.
How does she manage these incidents? Students inflicting negative peer pressure on others are asked to consider their actions and determine whether they are acting as positive role models for the group.
Peretin said one student had been attending the after-school program since 2016. She would frequently break the program’s rules, and her strong personality influenced other students to follow her lead. Peretin talked with the girl, highlighting how she had the ability to lead the entire group to do positive things or negative things. Once the girl realized her natural leadership qualities and their value, her behavior changed dramatically.
Peretin stressed that the girl still has difficult days, but more often than not she is found using positive peer pressure as she helps younger children with homework or steps in to help solve a misunderstanding.
“By encouraging children to become positive role models, it puts the responsibility on the child,” Peretin said. “They learn to take ownership of their actions.”
Normally a child who becomes the victim of negative peer pressure is seeking to fulfill a need for attention and acceptance. It’s the boy who accepts a crazy
dare during class, knowing he will get into trouble, but also hoping he will be accepted by the “in” crowd.”
Lauren Forosisky, an elementary counselor with the Conemaugh Valley School District in Johnstown, works with students who fall victim to negative peer pressure.
“Victims need to know who their true friends are and they need to identify what they want out of a relationship,” Forosisky said.
Healthy friendships will bring out each child’s natural qualities and abilities, while unhealthy friendships maintained by negative peer pressure only create shallow relationships.
Unfortunately, children who both inflict and fall victim to negative peer pressure tend to lack confidence. Nevertheless, parents can help their children overcome the negative and encourage positive peer pressure.
“Parents have the ability to empower their children,” Forosisky said.
Parents can do this in two steps.
First, a child needs to feel loved and supported. Parents should be willing to talk to their children, and not only actively listen to their children, but also be willing to share their experiences with their children.
Second, parents can encourage children to find something that gives them a strong sense of purpose. Children can find a sense of purpose by playing sports or an instrument, by creating art or taking dance, by acting in the school play, or by pursuing anything that interests them.
When parents help their children find a sense of purpose, children gain confidence, and confidence will result in healthy friendships.
Sometimes, no matter what a parent does to empower his or her child, the child falls victim to negative peer pressure over and over again.
Forosisky warns that this may be a child’s cry for help.
“If we try intervention and the child is still struggling, there may be something deeper going on, like depression,” she said.
Seeking counseling is best when a child’s behavior is calling out for help.
Parents want their children to live happy and healthy lives.
Encouraging positive peer pressure while taking steps to discourage negative peer pressure during the childhood years will help parents equip children for positive teenage and adult years to come.
