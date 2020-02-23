At this time of year, I especially miss harvesting fresh salad greens. But there is an easy method for growing some greens indoors that does not require special equipment and is user friendly – for even the horticulturally challenged.
Variously called microgreens, soil sprouts or shoots, these plants are grown in a medium (soil, water solution/hydroponics or even paper towels) and harvested just after the seed leaves emerge. Growing microgreens is in contrast to regular sprouts that are germinated in a jar or other container, without a rooting medium, and consumed root and all.
Microgreen plants are cut off about one-half inch or so above the soil/water line, so roots are not consumed. Microgreen seeds include radishes, cabbage, broccoli, mustard greens, nasturtium and sunflower. Such plants are delicious and nutritious and can be added to salads, sandwiches, soups and stirfry. I use the sturdier microgreens, such as radishes and collards, for cooking and reserve the more delicate greens, including lettuce, for salads and sandwiches.
I have not tried growing microgreens hydroponically, but have tried using three to four sheets of moistened paper towels. It is less messy than working with potting mix, but the yield is a little smaller. My favorite method is to use a commercial potting mix. Use of garden soil or compost is not recommended unless you are certain it contains no harmful bacteria.
I like to repurpose the plastic containers that mushrooms are sold in, add drainage holes to the bottom, and fill them with moistened potting mix. These containers fit on my windowsill. The flat, narrow trays that some supermarkets use to sell pre-cut vegetables work nicely as a tray to catch any water that may drain from the container.
You can buy bulk packages of seeds, stock up on packages of seeds that are discounted at the end of summer or buy microgreen seed mixes online. Do not use any seeds that have been treated with a pesticide.
I have not bothered to soak smaller seeds, such as mustard, collard or broccoli. But larger seeds,such as sunflower or pea, benefit from soaking in water overnight.
I thickly scatter the seeds on top of the soil surface. Then I use my fingers to press the seeds into the soil for good contact and cover with a moistened paper towel to maintain humidity. Placing the container in a dark location – like inside a cardboard box that has a lid – will somewhat simulate the seed’s usual planting.
In two to three days, the seeds have germinated and are pushing the paper towel up. This is the time to place the container on a windowsill, even a north facing one will do.
Within a day, the yellowish seedlings will turn green. This is a sign that they are producing chlorophyll. Turn the container 180 degrees once a day to get more even growth.
When the microgreens are about three inches high, use scissors to cut them off above the soil line. Rinse well and use. Watch out for any hulls that may remain attached. Most will be removed when you rinse the greens.
For more information, check out some of these resources: “Year-round indoor salad gardening” (Chelsea Publications, 2015) by Peter Burke or “Sprouts, Shoots, and Microgreens” (Skyhorse Publications, 2017)) by Lina Wallentinson available through the Allegany County Library System. Also see the University of Maryland College of Agriculture’s Study on Microgreens (www.agnr.umd.edu/news/mighty-microgreens).
You certainly don’t have to wait for the middle of winter to grow microgreens. You can grow them any time of year you would like to have a tasty addition to your menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.