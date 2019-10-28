Not only is this season the month of trick-or-treat and masquerade parties, but it can also be the month where your creative and culinary skills can shine.
Imagine going to your friends’ party with a plate of spider cookies or a platter of witches’ hats. Decorating for Halloween doesn’t have to be limited to your front porch or your face.
You can bring it into the kitchen and out of the oven and impress your favorite boys and ghouls. This is Halloween ... just like dear ol’ Mummy used to make.
Caramel Apples
The caramel coating here can be very gooey, so refrigerate the apples for about 15 minutes, or until the caramel has firmed up.
6 apples
14 ounces individually wrapped caramels, unwrapped
2 tablespoons milk
Six to 10 skewers or craft sticks
Remove the stem from each apple and press a craft stick into the top. Butter a baking sheet. Place caramels and milk in a microwave safe bowl, and microwave 2 minutes, stirring once. Allow to cool briefly. Roll each apple quickly in caramel sauce until well coated. Place on prepared sheet to set.
Rice Krispie Mummies
One of the easiest desserts you might make.
As many prepared Rice Krispie treats as you want. Pre-cut into squares or rectangles. Cooled.
Place white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on half power for 2 minutes. Stir and return to microwave for 20 seconds at a time stirring after each until chocolate is completely melted and smooth.
Dip rice krispie treats in the chocolate being sure to coat the front and sides (the back side can remain uncovered). Place uncovered-side-down on a foil-lined plate or small baking sheet. Repeat process with remaining rice krispie treats. Transfer plate/baking sheet to fridge or freezer to cool for 2-3 minutes.
While treats are cooling, spoon melted white chocolate into a small zip lock bag. Remove treats from fridge/freezer. Use scissors to snip off a tiny bit of one bottom corner of the chocolate-filled bag, then drizzle chocolate in a random pattern over the treats to create the look of mummy wrapping.
Return treats to fridge or freezer for 1-2 minutes. Pipe two dots onto each rice krispie treat to create mummy eyes. Store in airtight container up to one week.
Black Magic Cake
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups white sugar
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 cup strong brewed coffee
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans or one 9x13-inch pan.
In large bowl combine flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the center. Add eggs, coffee, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes on medium speed. Batter will be thin. Pour into prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pans and finish cooling on a wire rack. Fill and frost as desired.
Peanut Butter Spider Cookies
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
1 egg, beaten
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup white sugar for rolling
24 chocolate candy spheres with smooth chocolate filling (such as Lindt Lindor Truffles), refrigerated until cold
48 decorative candy eyeballs
1/2 cup prepared chocolate frosting
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line baking sheets with baking parchment. Beat shortening, peanut butter, brown sugar, and 1/2 cup white sugar together with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Beat egg into the creamy mixture until fully incorporated. Stir milk and vanilla extract into the mixture until smooth. Mix flour, baking soda, and salt together in a small bowl; add to the wet mixture in the large bowl and stir until completely incorporated into a dough.
Divide and shape dough into 48 balls. Spread 1/4 cup white sugar into a wide, shallow bowl. Roll dough balls in sugar to coat and arrange about 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove cookies from oven and quickly press a dimple into the middle of each cookie using the blunt end of a wooden spoon. Cool cookies on sheets for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.
Cut each chocolate sphere into two hemispheres. Put one piece atop each cookie with the rounded side facing upwards. Spoon frosting into a pastry bag with a small round tip or a plastic freezer bag with one end snipped off.
Dab a small amount of frosting onto the back of each candy eyeball and stick two onto each chocolate candy to resemble eyes. Then pipe frosting in four thin lines, starting at the base of the candy, on each side atop the cookie to resemble spider legs. Let frosting harden at room temperature, about 30 minutes.
Store cookies in an airtight container.
Witches’ Hats
2 (16-ounce) packages fudge stripe cookies
1/4 cup honey
9-ounce bag of milk chocolate candy kisses, unwrapped
1 tube decorating gel
Place a fudge stripe cookie with bottom side up onto a work surface. Smear a small dab (about 1/8 teaspoon) of honey onto the bottom of a chocolate kiss, and secure the candy piece to the center of the cookie, covering the hole. Use decorating gel to pipe a small bow onto the cookie at the base of the candy piece. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Bloody Broken Glass Cupcakes
For the Cake:
1 (18.25-ounce) package white cake mix
1 cup water
1/3 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
1 can white frosting
For the Sugar Glass:
2 cups water
1 cup light corn syrup
3 1/2 cups white sugar
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
For the Edible Blood:
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 cup water, or as needed
red food coloring
blue food coloring
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Line 2, 12-cupcake tins with paper cupcake liners. Blend cake mix, 1 cup water, vegetable oil, and eggs in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer on low speed for 2 minutes. Divide cake batter between lined cupcake tins. Bake cupcakes in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool completely. Frost cupcakes with white frosting.
Make the sugar glass: Mix 2 cups water, 1 cup corn syrup, white sugar, and cream of tartar in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Use a candy thermometer and boil sugar syrup until temperature reaches 300 degrees, stirring constantly. The mixture will thicken as water evaporates. When sugar reaches 300 degrees, quickly pour onto a metal baking pan. Cool until completely hardened. Break into “shards” using a meat mallet.
Make the edible blood: Mix together 1/2 cup corn syrup and cornstarch in a large bowl. Slowly stir in the 1/4 cup of water, adding more if necessary, until the corn syrup mixture has thickened to the consistency of blood. Stir in red and blue food coloring. Stab each frosted cupcake with a few shards of broken sugar glass. Drizzle on drops of “blood” to complete the effect.
Witches’ Brew
Great for parties. A fake hand is frozen in a disposable glove and then slipped into the punch bowl.
1 package frozen raspberries, thawed
2 1/2 cups cranberry juice
2 envelopes unflavored gelatin
2 liters ginger ale
2 liters sparkling apple cider
6 gummi snakes candy
To make the frozen hand: Wash and rinse the outside of a rubber glove. Turn glove inside out and set aside. In a 4-cup measuring cup, combine the thawed raspberries and cranberry juice. Pour 2 cups of the raspberry mixture into a small saucepan. Sprinkle the gelatin over and let stand 2 minutes. Warm over low heat, stirring constantly, just until gelatin dissolves. Mix back into the reserved raspberry mixture in the measuring cup. Pour raspberry mixture into the inverted glove. Gather up the top of the glove and tie securely with kitchen twine. Freeze until solid, or several days if possible.
To serve: Carefully cut glove away from frozen hand. Place frozen hand, palm side up, leaning against side of a large punch bowl. Pour in ginger ale and sparkling cider. Garnish with gummy snakes.
