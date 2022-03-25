When it comes to successful gardening, some local experts say, the best course of action is to plan and prepare ahead of the growing season.
Farmer Donna Brooke-Alt, of Brookedale Farms in Fort Ashby, West Virginia; Sherry Frick, an agricultural educator at the University of Maryland Extension’s Allegany County office; and Christa Callahan, owner of Westwood Garden Haven in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, recently shared some tips and tricks for beginners hoping to establish thriving home gardens, whether working with vegetables or flowers.
Initial steps
With warmer weather on the way, now is a good time for home gardeners to identify where they’d like to locate plants for optimal sun exposure, as well as where the plants will grow – directly in the ground, in containers or in raised beds, Brooke-Alt and Frick both said.
A good starting point is thinking about what you’d like to get out of your garden, Frick said.
“Consider what your goals are for the garden,” Frick said. “If you’re talking about fruits and vegetables, is it to supplement your grocery bill, or do you want to grow enough where you can preserve it to feed your family?
“Or, is it really just kind of for fun?”
Beginners are well-served, Brooke-Alt said, by starting small, perhaps with a single-raised bed.
“I would definitely prepare for it, and then when you’re ready, talk to people who’ve done it before,” Brooke-Alt said. “Think about what you like to eat. If you don’t like to eat it, there’s no sense in growing it.”
One important point to consider, Frick said, is how close your garden is to a water source.
“If it’s far away and you have to water a lot, it’s going to become pretty cumbersome and unpleasant later,” Frick said.
If using a rototiller to break up the earth for an in-ground vegetable garden, Brooke-Alt said, that provides gardeners the opportunity to make “green manure” by tilling the grass under and combining it with the dirt.
The resulting mixture, she said, provides plants with vital nutrients and nitrogen.
Another possible option for removing the grass where your garden will eventually grow, Frick said, is weighting down large pieces of cardboard to kill the grass beneath. However, she noted, that method takes some time to achieve and is more effective if the process starts months earlier, in the winter.
Container gardens, Frick said, are a good solution for aspirational gardeners who live in apartments or otherwise lack space. Their portability can assist in locating the containers near optimum sun.
Brooke-Alt said she tends to suggest containers and raised bed gardens for those just getting started with gardening, as they’re a bit lower-maintenance than growing directly in the ground.
This time of year, Callahan said, is good for starting hardier seedlings such as marigolds.
Growing considerations
When starting with seeds to grow flowers, she said, full sunlight is to be avoided.
Instead, it’s best to start seedlings indoors in a warm room that gets light, but out of direct sun. With that much exposure, Callahan said, the flowers will grow too tall too quickly and won’t do as well when moved outside.
The current climate, Frick said, is ideal for starting to grow vegetables that thrive in cooler temperatures – such as peas, radishes, lettuce and potatoes – which can all be planted when the soil is 45 degrees.
When the soil temperature reaches 55 degrees, Frick said, broccoli, spinach, kale, turnips and cabbage can be planted successfully. Warmer-weather staples, such as tomatoes, shouldn’t be planted until well after the last frost. In this region, Frick advised, it’s safest to wait until after May 15.
Some cold-weather plants, such as lettuce and broccoli, will “bolt” if they get too hot, Brooke-Alt said. Bolting is when the plants grow flowers in response to the high heat, ultimately making the affected vegetable bitter-tasting.
As with warm-weather vegetables, most flowers are good to go outside by the end of May.
Before moving your seedlings outside full time, Callahan said, it’s best to start introducing them to that environment.
Callahan advised choosing warmer, non-windy days to bring the flowers out, and noted that the seedlings can also be left in a garage for the necessary length of time. Keep the young flowers out of direct sunlight at first, and don’t leave them out for more than a few hours, she said.
Most annual flowers – plants that live only for a single growing season – can thrive whether in the ground or in a container, Callahan said.
“The main thing is that you want to make sure you get a good potting mix,” Callahan said of the optimal growing conditions for flowers, whether in containers or the ground. “You don’t want to plant in heavy soil like a topsoil, because they won’t grow well.”
An ideal potting mix for flowers, Callahan said, is lightweight and features natural materials to enhance plant growth.
Home gardeners have many choices when selecting which fertilizer they’d like to use, Brooke-Alt said. Dried cow manure is a good option, she said, as is compost.
Manure from plant-eating animals works well, Frick said, while that of meat-eaters should be avoided. Rabbit manure is especially effective, Frick noted, and can essentially be applied to the garden right away.
Soil health is a critical consideration, Frick said, and an inch of organic matter should be added to the earth annually to replace the nutrients sapped by the growing process. Brooke-Alt noted that crops should be rotated yearly to that end as well, as growing the same items in the same spots can exhaust the soil.
Mulch should also be placed over the soil to help retain moisture and discourage weed growth, Frick said. Mulch also prevents the soil from washing away in a storm.
What to avoid
For flowers and vegetables alike, poor drainage can create many issues.
When watering flowers, Callahan said, make sure that all the water moves through and that the seeds are not left soaking in stagnant puddles.
Don’t water your seeds too much, either.
“When you’re doing seeds, you have to realize that they don’t take as much water because they don’t have a good root system yet,” Callahan said.
“You just have to gauge your watering. Sometimes people water too much and then it causes rot and once the seed germinates, then the stem rots.”
In-ground vegetable gardens should be located on a level piece of land for similar reasons, Brooke-Alt said. Avoid spots in the yard that hold too much water after it rains, she said.
Amateur gardeners should also be sure to select a spot that’s accessible for weeding and other maintenance, she noted.
If working with raised beds, Brooke-Alt said, wood should be avoided unless it’s covered with a thick layer of plastic. Because wood is porous, Brooke-Alt said, it can absorb and hold fungus and diseases and pass them along to the plants.
Tires should also not be used as raised beds, Brooke-Alt said, unless covered with a protective plastic layer, as the chemicals from the rubber can leach into the soil.
Instead of using wood, Brooke-Alt said, aluminum and composite materials work well when constructing a raised bed.
While some plants thrive when placed next to each other – tomatoes and basil, for example – others, such as beans, peas and onions, should be kept apart, Brooke-Alt said, as they thwart one another’s growth. Sage also should not be grown near beans.
Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow her on Twitter @LindsayRenWood, email lrenner-wood@times-news.com or call 304-639-4403.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.