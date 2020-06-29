One of the most important aspects of a community foundation is a capacity to adjust to changing community needs.
This happens through regular grant-making directed at emerging needs and guided by the on-the-ground insight of nonprofits working in our neighborhoods every day. It’s also addressed as we look toward the future.
Being in the business of making our communities better forever through individual legacies and endowed funds, we often talk about philanthropy that is set aside to grow and address needs we can’t yet imagine or anticipate. It’s an avenue to care for our community today and for generations down the road. It’s sensible, smart, loving and intentionally slow.
Community foundations are established to be here for the long haul, to make our communities better and stronger forever.
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies
With the present health crisis and its economic fallout, though, we were honored to be able to leverage this important aspect of community foundation work – adaptability – and put it into motion at a greater speed than we’ve ever seen before at Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. Here, within two weeks of the coronavirus pandemic hitting our region, we were able to create a crisis fund and begin providing emergency funding to nonprofits responding to health, human services and economic hardships facing our friends and neighbors right here in our community.
CFA and another western Pennsylvania funder, Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness Endowment, both pitched in $100,000 to launch the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund with $200,000 to start. Donors from the community quickly stepped up to help in every way they could, from donations ranging from $20 to $10,000, to gifts of stock options, to re-directed grant-making from fund representatives who typically support other types of causes.
By mid-June, 76 individuals had answered this community-wide call to action by giving to the emergency fund, and we have been able to award more than $245,000 to provide critical emergency support to nonprofits in our community. Those fundraising and grant-making efforts continue as we work to help our community navigate these unprecedented challenges.
So far, donors to the fund have helped keep our community safe by assuring that fire companies and ambulance services remain financially viable and open after losing tens of thousands of dollars in revenue. They’ve also helped nonprofits provide food and shelter for people in our community who are hurting, along with providing safe child care for children of health-care and other front-line workers.
To learn more about the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, make a tax-deductible donation, or to see which organizations have received grants, please visit cfalleghenies.org/covid-19 or call us at 814-536-7741.
Community Trust Foundation
In the Cumberland, Maryland, region and surrounding area, Community Trust Foundation has also risen to these new challenges with speed, responsiveness and compassion. In April, CTF initiated an emergency fund to address hunger through local food banks and pantries.
The fund represents a departure from CTF’s typical mode of helping donors create lasting legacies through long-term endowments, but is a necessary response to the extra strain facing food banks and those they serve amid a crisis of epic proportions.
“This is an example of CTF responding to our advisory board members’ input, acting in a timely and worthwhile fashion, and caring for the community in which we live,” foundation Director Leah Shaffer said. “While CTF does not customarily address immediate community needs, these are not normal times.”
Spurred by a passionate appeal from a CTF Advisory Council member and seeded by an anonymous donor’s generous contribution, CTF established the COVID-19 Emergency Food Fund. This emergent campaign is meant to address the timeliness of local food bank needs throughout Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties during these unprecedented times.
The fund created a path for the community foundation to act quickly to address these new community needs, board Chair Marion Leonard said.
“The COVID-19 crisis has brought about extraordinary health and economic challenges throughout our region,” Leonard said. “One of the most urgent challenges in our community is feeding our hungry families and their children.”
Shaffer echoed Leonard’s sentiment in her call to action: “Our community must rise to the challenges that the current pandemic has caused.
“One local food bank has reported spending in excess of $55,000 in the last several weeks to meet the food needs of both individuals and agencies across the region.”
Tax-deductible gifts to CTF’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Fund can be made on CTF’s website www.ctfinc.org by clicking on the Give tab, choosing the category Health and Wellness and selecting the fund. Check contributions should be made payable to CTF and mailed to 112 Baltimore St., Suite 201, Cumberland, Md. 21502.
To learn more about how you can contribute to these vital community needs, contact Shaffer at leah@ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172.
