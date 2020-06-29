With temperatures on the rise, there’s no better time to get outdoors and experience what the region has to offer.
From camping to hiking and biking trails and resorts, the summer months offer a full slate of fun activities that families can enjoy together.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting reservations for overnight tent and RV camping in state forests, parks and campgrounds.
Those wishing to camp outdoors are to limit their group to fewer than 10 people and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other visitors.
The DNR advises campers to bring soap and hand sanitizer and stay home if they are feeling sick.
• In Allegany County, Rocky Gap opened its 278 outdoor campsites May 29. On June 5, the park opened its mini cabins. Yurts and pavilions remain closed.
The campground store is being run by volunteers out of a small window on the side of the building with basic supplies available. Concessions at the Hawk’s Nest are closed, and boat rentals began June 20.
The beach and swimming area at Rocky Gap is open with social-distancing requirements.
• In Garrett County, at Deep Creek Lake, outdoor amusements such as go-karts, miniature golf and some rides at the Wisp Resort opened June 12.
“The vast array of activities that cater to a wide range of age groups and adventure levels make Wisp Resort a great destination for multi-generational families traveling together,” said Lori Zaloga, Wisp Resort’s director of marketing.
“The cooler summer climate, and very low humidity, make the Deep Creek Lake area ideal for spending time outside enjoying the mountains and lake. Brisk summer evenings are perfect for a sweatshirt and s’mores by the fire.”
Hiking and biking trails are open, as is golfing at the Oakland Golf Club, Lodestone Golf Course and Fantasy Valley Golf Club.
Golf courses are required to only have one person, with the exception of members of the same household, per cart; make tee times in advance to avoid walk-ins; require golfers to maintain 6 feet of distance between each other; to stay in their car and call upon arrival to receive cart information; to dispose of their own trash; and leave flagsticks in place at each hole.
The beach at Deep Creek Lake is open for recreational activities – walking, jogging, swimming, sunbathing – with kayak and paddleboard rentals available.
In compliance with the June 4 guideline update, boat rentals are now available with strict guidelines.
When renting a boat, the renter must wear a mask, if required by law, when renting equipment and pre-rental review of procedures with employees and when returning rental equipment; and to only have two persons on the rental dock during the pre-rental period.
Other activities on the grounds such as arcades, bowling alleys, fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers resumed operations June 19.
• Friendship Village Campground & RV Park, 348 Friendship Village Road, Bedford, offers more than 300 camp sites and cabins.
“The majority of sites are full hook-up with digital cables, meaning most of the sites are fully equipped with all the amenities that you would need,” said Lindsay Miller, office manager.
“We also have tent sites as well.”
The camp sites offer two pools, three playground areas, a fenced in dog park, game room, a camp store selling souvenirs and camping items, three ponds for catch-and-release fishing, mini golf, a half-mile walking and biking track and a family-friendly activity every weekend.
Miller said due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, weekend activities that attract larger crowds have been modified.
“We do have all the CDC guidelines posted throughout the park,” she said.
Currently, chairs are not being provided at the pools and people are to bring their own.
“We ask they social distance in the pool as much as possible,” Miller said.
“We have pool attendants making sure everyone is following guidelines.”
She said camping is a popular activity for families to do together.
“There are so many things they can do while here,” Miller said.
Information on Friendship Village Campground & RV Park can be found at www.fvofb.com.
• Pioneer Park Campground, 273 Trent Road, Somerset, offers 185 acres of recreational space for camping and activities.
“You can come camping from tent to trailers to cabins, whatever you need we can accommodate,” said Barbara Lemmon, assistant manager.
“Sites are mixed throughout the park.”
The camp offers an array of activities, including a pool, mini golf, paddleboats, fishing, biking, musical entertainment and sporting games.
Lemmon said the camp is following health and safety guidelines in response to COVID-19.
“Our playground is still shut down because it’s hard to disinfect and we just opened our game room,” she said.
“People need to bring their own chairs to the pool and practice social distancing. Everybody is being really good about it.”
Additional information on Pioneer Park Campground can be found at www.pioneerparkcampground.com.
• Woodland Park Campground, 220 Campground Road, Ebensburg, can accommodate tent camping, pop up campers, travel trailers and RVs.
It offers more than 230 wooded sites fully or partially shaded on 72 acres.
Activities include several ponds for fishing, a close proximity to the Ghost Town Trail, playgrounds, a ballfield and scheduled family activities throughout the summer.
In response to the coronavirus, those coming to the camp site should be cautious and practice social distancing.
“We don’t want people congregating in large groups,” said Ellen Vorhauer, co-owner of Woodland Park Campground.
She said camping is a bonding experience for families.
“Families sit around the camp fire at night, talking and roasting marshmallows and making mountain pies, and there’s room for the kids to ride their bikes without worrying too much about traffic,” Vorhauer said.
“It’s a good time.”
For more information on Woodland Park Campground visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/woodlandparkcampground.
• Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort offer summer fun the whole family can enjoy.
Alex Moser, director of marketing and communications at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain, said the resorts are incredible getaways for families to make memories.
“We are inviting everyone to make a fresh start to summer because we all need it,” he said.
Seven Springs offers golf, its Bavarian Beach pool, fly fishing, hiking and mountain biking and children’s camps.
“Our goal is to have all Summer Adventures open by July 3,” Moser said.
“We’ll also have all restaurants open by then.”
Golf is being offered at Hidden Valley with special rates and packages available.
Moser said a July 4 drive-in fireworks show is being planned at Seven Springs.
“Families can purchase a lodging package and watch fireworks from their slopeside rooms or our VIP watch party or they can choose our drive-in option and for $20 reserve a parking spot in one of our parking lots and view the show,” he said.
Information on Seven Springs can be found at www.7springs.com and Hidden Valley at www.hiddenvalleyresort.com.
Public pools
Beat the summer heat with a dip in an area pool.
The pool at Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber, is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
Matt Grohal, Windber Municipal Authority’s recreation director, said with many events canceled this summer, it’s a perfect time for families to come enjoy the pool.
“We did see an increase in pool-pass membership this year,” he said.
“The big draw this year is the installation of the Splash Pad and it’s getting rave reviews.
“There was nothing for toddlers who couldn’t swim, so this was a huge addition for us and made the whole park more family oriented.”
Grohal said the pool is following CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing, placing hand sanitation stations throughout the pool area and limiting the number of people to five in the pool house at one time.
Pools at Ebensburg, Nanty Glo and Hastings boroughs opened in mid-June, and Portage and Cresson borough pools were to open by month’s end. The Constitution Park Pool operated by the city of Cumberland and the Frostburg Pool are open daily with limited capacity due to social-distancing regulations.
At Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool, use of the pool this summer will be limited to permanent residents of Central Cambria School District, which encompasses Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township and Jackson Township.
Capacity will be limited to 200 people, and social-distancing regulations will be enforced.
Admission will be by pre-sold pool passes only. Passes can be purchased before Opening Day at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., or on or after Opening Day at the pool, 151 Swimming Pool Road. Passes can be purchased for the entire summer or for multiple visits, but one-day passes will not be available.
Patrons and staff will have their temperatures checked before entering. All adults will be required to wear face masks upon entering the facility and while walking around.
Deck chairs will not be provided, but patrons are permitted to bring their own chairs. No pool toys will be permitted.
“We know that our residents are eager to see things return to normal, and we want to have the pool open this summer,” said Dirk Johnson, the borough’s recreation director, “but we also recognize what we have to do so while keeping the safety of the community in mind.”
Hiking/biking trails
The summer is a perfect time for families to get out on one of the many trails in the region.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, said the 46 miles of trails offer varied experiences.
“You can do everything from biking to bird watching,” he said.
“We’re seeing a lot more families on the trails.”
Information on Cambria County trails can be found at www.cambriaconservationrecreation.com.
