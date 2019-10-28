Gardeners can start this fall to lower pest and disease problems next year.
Do not leave diseased fruit, leaves or twigs on the ground.
These items could survive the winter and reinfect your plants next year.
This includes black spots on tree leaves that resulted from Anthracnose infection during our wet spring days, “mummified” peach fruits (resulting from brown rot) still hanging on the tree, or brown blemishes that appeared on green bean leaves and pods.
I collect and bury my diseased plant residues. They should be buried (2 feet deep would be ideal) in an area that will not be gardened next year.
If you have nowhere to bury diseased vegetable residue, you can till it in, making sure no plant residue remains at the surface. But do not plant the same crop in that area for the next two years. This will help to break the disease cycle.
You can also opt to compost this material, but only if you are sure your compost pile will get to 148 degrees or higher.
Some plant pathogens reside in the soil and tilling will not disrupt their life cycles. Soil-borne diseases such as damping-off (kills seedlings), root rots or wilt diseases require other strategies, such as planting resistant varieties or using fungicides.
Incorporating lime (which contains calcium) to help prevent blossom end rot or to change the soil pH can be done now. Limestone is slow-acting, so changes will not happen overnight.
Be sure to have a soil test done to know if and how much lime to apply.
Tilling is a gardening technique that is useful in incorporating organic matter into the soil as well as controlling some diseases as mentioned above.
Do not till when the soil is very wet, which would result in clod formation and compacted soil.
Some insect pests that pupate in the soil for the winter will be brought to the surface by tilling, where mice and birds can take advantage of the extra protein.
If your garden, like mine, has been beset with chickweeds (or other winter annual weeds), tilling will uproot and disrupt their growth and thus reduce the number of weeds next spring.
Likewise, if lambs quarters or pigweed have put on some growth in your garden, but not yet set seed, tilling can put an end to their growth.
However, if weeds have already shed their seeds, waiting until spring is a better option. Mice and seed-eating insects will reduce some seed numbers during the winter, and you can till your garden in the spring to remove any sprouting weeds.
An even better strategy is to prevent weeds from going to seed by either pulling them or cutting off the seed heads before seeds drop.
