Ever wonder how to start gardening? There is really not much to it!
A good starting plant is an already seeded herb.
Herbs vary in many shapes and sizes – although, when starting to plant, chives, oregano, cilantro and parsley are the way to go.
When planting your herbs, a good formation to put the plants in is in one large pot (can be rectangular or round) and plant the herbs in the four corners.
Adding a flower in the center – such as a marigold or some lavender – helps your garden stand out and is a beautiful sight to see.
A simple gardening project to do at home is to start your plants in paper cups.
First, poke a couple of small holes in your cup for drainage, (plants do not like to have “wet feet”). Also, add some soil to your cup to grow your plant in.
After that, just grab your choice of beans, pumpkin, squash, sunflower, cucumbers or corn seeds and plant them in your cup.
Their germination time is short and after watering your seed and keeping it in the sun, you should expect to see a sprouting plant in just 8 to 10 days.
When your plant becomes too big for its cup, you can transfer the plant into a bigger pot so it has some room to breathe.
Then congrats you have successfully grown your own plant right at home.
Growing plants at home not only comes with satisfaction but comes with more rewards than you may expect.
When growing your own vegetables and herbs, you can eat your fresh ingredients in your meals and you cut out the cost of buying produce when going to the grocery store.
Gardening is also a fun hobby and lets you spend some time outside in nature instead of being stuck inside all spring.
But what if you do not have yard space or room outside?
Many communities offer open public gardening spaces, which is another way to get started.
Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, located in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, will offer numerous camps for kids and greenhouse seminars this spring.
For more information about what Sandyvale offers and how to get started gardening there, visit the website at www.SandyvaleMemorialGardens.org or call 814-266-7891.
The Garden Club of Cumberland, Maryland, offers tips and tours.
You can contact the club through its website (www.gardenclubofcumberland.org) or by phone (301-876-3730), and on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/GCC201).
Happy gardening!
Molli Lazzari is an eighth- grader in the Westmont Hilltop School District in Johnstown and a Girl Scout in Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.