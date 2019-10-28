With fall in full swing, it’s time to celebrate apple season.
The crisp and refreshing fruit comes in all shades of reds, greens and yellows.
There are 7,500 varieties of apples grown throughout the world, with 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States.
Regionally, orchards produce a wide-variety of apples – from the sweet to the tart to those good for eating raw and to those used for baking.
Boyer Orchards, located at 4116 Cortland Drive, New Paris, Bedford County, has three generations of apple growers with more than 300 acres in production.
Many varieties of apples, peaches and pears are harvested from August to October.
About 10 percent of the fruit is sold to local customers. The rest goes to a packing house in Lancaster and is sold under the Hess Brothers label.
The orchard produces 15 different varieties of apples.
Ellen Boyer with Boyer Orchards said apples that currently are available include Granny Smith, Gala, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Corltand, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Fiji, Mutsu and Pink Lady.
“Our most popular is Honeycrisp, but we sell a lot of Cortland apples for cooking,” she said.
Sweet or tart?
Boyer said choosing the right apple depends on whether it’s for eating raw or cooking.
“More people want an eating apple and what we recommend is Honeycrisp, Gala and Fuji,” she said. “Cortland, Jonagold and Granny Smith are good for cooking. A lot of bakers want a little bit of a tart apple and those three have that.”
Boyer added that many of the apples are all-purpose.
“It’s really about personal preference,” she said.
The market store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Along with apples, the store has Asian and Bosc pears, cider, apple butter, honey, winter squash and pumpkins.
Pricing for the apples varies.
For more information on Boyer Orchards, visit www.boyerorchards.com or call 814-839-4715.
Crunchy or soft?
Sleeks Orchard, located at 181 Wentz Road, New Paris, has been a family-owned business for more than 50 years and it has been passed down through four generations.
The orchard sits on 90 acres and currently has 19 varieties of apples available for the fall season.
Apples available now include Mutsu, SnowSweet, Braeburn, Granny Smith, Stayman Winesap, Ambrosia, Cameo, Jonagold, Banana, Rome, Northern Spy, Jonathan, Empire, Red Delicious, Fuji, Gala, MacIntosh, Cortland and Golden Delicious.
“Some of our most popular apples Cortland, Ambrosia, Golden Delicious, Cameo and Fiji, but it depends on what a person is looking for,” said Jackie Sleek, owner of the orchard.
Due to its popularity, the orchard is out of Honeycrisp apples.
When people come to the orchard who might not know what apples they’re looking for, Sleek will ask them a few questions to determine their needs, including how long they want the apple to keep.
“If someone is looking for an eating apple, the first thing to say to them is if they are look-ing for sweet or tart and if they like them crunchy or soft,” she said.
“We go from there and I can narrow it down for them.”
For those wanting apples to bake in pies or dumplings, Sleek said she inquires if they want apples that cook up a lot or hold their shape, and if they want sweet or tart apples.
“I usually will recommend to people if they’d like it to cook up pretty good, the Jonagold, Cortland or Cameo,” Sleek said.
Along with apples, the orchard has its apple butter available year-round, along fresh cider, honey combs and new potatoes.
The market store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year round.
“The majority of the apples are $20 for a bushel and $10 for a half,” Sleek said.
For more information about Sleeks Orchard,visit www.sleeksorchard.com or call 814-733-4776.
Salsa and cider
Ridgetop Orchards, located at 2953 Valley Road in Fishertown, Bedford County, sits on more than 500 acres and produces more than 30 varieties of apples.
Currently, Mutsu, York, Rome, Granny Smith, Cameo, Ambrosia, Candy Crisp, Winter Banana, Empire, Jonagold, Jonathan, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Cortland, September Wonder, McIntosh, Gala and Ridgetop Honeycrisp apples are available.
The porch store is opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Apples are available for mix and match along with specialty preserves, sauces and salsas, cider, honey and “Apples of Distinction” gift boxes.
The orchard also offers an online store and orders can be shipped to most states in the continental United States.
For more information on Ridgetop Orchard, visit www.ridgetoporchards.com or call 814-839-4181.
