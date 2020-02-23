Yes, spring has almost arrived.
The birds will be chirping.
The flowers will be blooming.
The snow shovels will go away and the lawnmowers will come out.
The weather is hopefully going to be a little warmer.
And best of all – for chefs and foodies everywhere - it’s the season for farmers markets. And that means more produce, from artichokes to watercress, is in season, and it’s time to start cooking up a green storm.
Here are some recipes I cannot wait to get back to:
-----
Sheet Pan Orange Chili Salmon
1 to 11/4 pounds skin-on salmon fillet
1 orange, sliced into thin rounds
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
3 to 4 tablespoons honey
3 to 4 tablespoons orange juice
2 teaspoons chili seasoningMix
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley
Directions: Preheat oven to 375F and place a piece of foil on the baking sheet to cover it completely. Place salmon on the foil (with the longer side parallel with the longer side of the sheet pan) with the skin-side down. Raise the edges of the foil up about 2 inches (or enough so that when you pour the buttery mixture over the top it will be contained in the foil). Nestle orange slices underneath the salmon, spaced evenly around the fillet; set aside. In a microwaveable bowl, add the butter and heat on high power to melt, about 1 minute. Stir in the honey and orange juice. Pour or spoon about two-thirds of the mixture over the salmon;reserve remainder. Evenly season with chili seasoning, salt and pepper. Seal up the foil. Likely you will need to add another sheet of foil on top in order to seal it. Crimp or pinch the top and bottom pieces of foil together; get it as airtight as possible. Bake for about 15 minutes. Remove salmon from the oven and remove the top piece of foil or open up the packet so salmon is exposed but keep the edges raised to contain the buttery mixture. Set your oven to its highest broil setting. Spoon the reserved buttery mixture over the salmon. Broil salmon for about 5 to 10 minutes, or until as golden as desired. Keep a close eye on it because all broilers are different. Garnish with parsley and serve.
-----
Cajun Shrimp Kale Caesar Salad
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 bunch of kale, tough stems removed, cut into ribbons
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
2 cups croutonsDressing
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 anchovy fillet, rinsed, dried and chopped, optional
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions: To make the dressing, whisk together mayonnaise, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, Worcestershire, anchovy, garlic, salt and pepper, to taste; set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. Place shrimp in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently toss to combine. Place into oven and roast just until pink, firm and cooked through, about 6-8 minutes; set aside. To assemble the salad, place kale in a large bowl; top with shrimp, Parmesan, salt and pepper, to taste. Pour the dressing on top of the salad and gently toss to combine. Serve immediately, garnished with croutons.
-----
Berry With Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza
Store-bought or homemade pizza dough
Extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup fresh ricotta cheese
8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese sliced
About 12 strawberries sliced
1/2 cup raspberries
1 sprig fresh rosemary
2 cups arugula leaves
4 slices prosciutto
Parmesan cheese ribbons
2 sprigs fresh mint leaves
Sea salt
Red pepper flakes
Cornmeal
Directions: Preheat oven and pizza stone or baking sheet to 475 degrees. Divide pizza dough ball into 6 sections. Stretch dough to form a rough circle or oblong shape and place on a pizza paddle or piece of parchment paper sprinkled with cornmeal. Brush the dough with a little olive oil and some sea salt flakes. Spread 2 tablespoons or so of the ricotta cheese on the crust then layer with half of the mozzarella cheese. Top with half of the strawberries and half of the raspberries and sprinkle with fresh rosemary leaves. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden. Top with arugula leaves then tear the prosciutto into strips and add to the arugula with the Parmesan cheese ribbons. Sprinkle with more fresh rosemary leaves, fresh mint and drizzle of olive oil. Season with flaked sea salt and red pepper flakes if desired. Serve immediately.
-----
Asparagus Tart With Balsamic Reduction
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed, cut into 4 squares
12-ounces asparagus spears, trimmed, cut into thirds
1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside. Place puff pastry squares onto prepared baking sheet. Using a fork, pierce each square to create a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle Gruyere and Parmesan evenly over the top. Arrange asparagus spears in a single layer over the cheese, alternating ends and tips. Drizzle with olive oil; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Place into oven and bake until golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, to make the balsamic reduction, add balsamic vinegar to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil until thick and reduced, about 4-5 minutes. Serve asparagus tart squares immediately, drizzled with balsamic reduction.
-----
Polenta Stacks With Eggplant, Tomato and Mozzarella
Polenta
1/2 teaspoon 2 cups water salt
1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
1/4 cup freshly grated Romano cheese
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Stacks
2 large Japanese eggplants, each cut into six 1/2-inch-thick rounds
Olive oil
4 large plum tomatoes, each cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
Balsamic vinegar
Dried oregano
1 73/4-ounce package small fresh mozzarella balls in water, drained
12 fresh basil leaves
Directions: For polenta: Bring 2 cups water and salt to boil in heavy small saucepan. Gradually whisk in cornmeal. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until polenta is very thick, whisking constantly, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Add cheese and butter; whisk until melted. Mix in basil. Season generously with pepper. Spread in 9x9x2-inch metal baking pan. Chill until cold, about 1 hour.(Can be made 1 day ahead. Cover, keep chilled.)
For Stacks: Preheat broiler. Place eggplant on baking sheet. Brush with oil on both sides; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil until brown, about 4 minutes per side. Arrange 12 tomato slices on large plate (discard end slices). Drizzle each slice with a few drops of vinegar. Sprinkle eggplant and tomatoes with oregano.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Oil baking sheet. Cut polenta into 25 squares. Place 12 squares on sheet. Top each with eggplant round. Cut cheese into 1/3-inch thick slices; place atop squares. Top each with tomato slice (save remaining polenta and cheese for another use). Bake polenta stacks until heated through and cheese melts, about 15 minutes. Top each stack with 1 basil leaf.
-----
Broccoli Cheese Tortellini With Fried Lemon
8 ounces cheese tortellini
2 heads broccoli, florets roughly chopped
2 lemons, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large handfuls baby spinach
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup grated manchego cheese
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper
Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the tortellini and broccoli and cook according to package directions until the tortellini is al dente, about 4-6 minutes. During the last minute of cooking, add the lemon slices. Just before draining, remove 1 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain. Pick out the lemon slices. Return the pot to the stove and set over medium heat. Add the olive oil and lemon slices. Fry until lightly golden on each side, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove the pot from the heat. Add the tortellini, broccoli, spinach, chives, butter, cheese and a splash of the pasta cooking water. Toss until the cheese has melted, adding more water, little by little to create a loose sauce. Season with crushed red pepper, salt and pepper.
-----
Shrimp With Orange Butter and Fennel and Orange Salad
2 oranges
1 large bulb fennel, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
4 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
salt
12 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons butter
Directions: Zest and juice 1 orange; reserve. Cut the peel and white pith from the remaining orange. Slice the orange into half-moons and put into a bowl. Add the fennel, 4 teaspoons olive oil, vinegar, and 1 teaspoon salt; toss to coat and set aside. Toss the shrimp with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle with salt. Sear the shrimp in a hot skillet for 45 seconds, then flip. Add 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1 teaspoon orange zest, and butter; cook until the shrimp is opaque in the center, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve the fennel salad with the shrimp.
-----
Fresas al Vino
3 tablespoon sugar
4 packets Splenda
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup red wine
2 teaspoon lime juice
1 lb ripe strawberries, hulled and sliced lengthwise
1 cup mango sorbet
4 mint sprigs
Directions: Stir sugar, Splenda, cinnamon and a pinch of salt into wine until completely dissolved. Add lime juice. Pour over strawberries in a bowl and marinate, covered, in the refrigerator at least 1 hour. Serve in teacups or chilled wine glasses over 1/4 cup sorbet or frozen yogurt. Garnish with a sprig of mint.
