Having a busy appointment and surgery schedule can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Although it’s a blessing to know that our clients trust and value what we do, sometimes I feel that my success as a veterinarian would have never been possible without my dedicated team that believes in and supports me.
There are times when I have undoubtedly overlooked saying “thank you” or “nice job” – but it doesn’t mean that I do not appreciate my team members.
If you ever wondered what happens in a veterinary hospital beyond the exam room doors or surgery suites, the best comparison I can give is one of an orchestra. For me, a veterinary hospital is similar to a large instrumental ensemble including woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings. And of course this ensemble is led by the maestro.
This busy orchestra diligently works daily to make your four-legged family members feel better. Sometimes what they “play” is loud and upbeat; while other days, they may showcase soft, classical pieces or even somber notes. But one thing is certain: the absence of any member affects the overall performance of the entire ensemble or team.
Let me introduce you to this orchestra.
• The percussion section of this team is comprised of the client service representatives or veterinary receptionists. They keep the rhythm going with their friendly voices that you hear on the phone and excitement in their faces when they greet you at the door. They’re the ones who answer your “quick” questions, relay your messages to the doctors and comfort you when you’re making final decisions.
This section (group) plays an enormous role in triaging cases on the phone or in person. They’re the ones who have to sort through your concerns and discern whether or not a situation is considered an “emergency.” Often, they’re the ones who have the “power” to squeeze you in to see the doctor – so it’s always advisable to be nice to them on the phone and in person. CSRs also have to handle payments, retrieve prescriptions, maintain the cleanliness of the front office and waiting rooms, send and receive letters, faxes and emails.
You can also thank them for reminding you of your appointments and when they call you to check up on your pet.
• The woodwinds section of this team consists of the veterinary technicians and veterinary assistants – the nurses and assistants in a hospital. Under the supervision and direction of a licensed veterinarian, they perform a wide variety of animal nursing. The work they perform resonates throughout the practice.
Their “whistling” consists of assisting in surgeries, performing blood work and diagnostics, taking radiographs, placing intravenous catheters before surgeries and during treatment, collecting and recording patient case histories, administering medications and injections to inpatients, observing and reporting behavior and condition of patients, communicating with pet parents, helping the doctor during examinations, restraining patients, preparing, cleaning and sterilizing surgery packs to ensure the cleanliness and sterility of surgical instruments, applying bandages, trimming nails, cleaning ears and cleaning the operating rooms.
Most important, this group in the orchestra will be the last one your pet sees before anesthesia and the first one seen when the pet wakes up.
• The brass section of this team consists of the kennel staff. This powerful group vibrates throughout the practice. Members are responsible for taking care of pets – the quiet and the loud – while they are boarding. They’re responsible for walking, exercising and supplying pets with fresh water and food.
They’re the ones who read your instructions and do what you ask.
The kennel staff members also have to make sure your pets are given their medications and have clean beds to sleep on every night. They are also responsible for cleaning and disinfecting the kennel and the hospital several times a day.
These folks are very important to the orchestra, because they’re the ones who alert the doctors when boarders are sick or “acting funny.” Most pet parents also know that this is the group that gives their babies endless kisses and tries to make their home away from home enjoyable.
• The largest section of this orchestra consists of the string instruments. And in a veterinary practice, this position is held by the veterinary practice manager (PM).
The practice manager is responsible for the melodies, harmonies, and a variety of tones. The PM is responsible for running the business aspect of the hospital so that the veterinarians only have to focus on treating patients. Depending on the size of the hospital, they may also fill the role of human resources. They can hire and fire and train individuals.
They’re responsible for resolving all staff issues, scheduling and coordinating employee reviews, developing and updating the employee handbook. These individuals are also in charge of the hospital’s finances and accounting. They set goals for hospital performance, working with accountants to prepare budgets and financial statements. And in our case, our PM is also responsible for marketing the practice through social media, print and community engagement. The practice manager is the one who connects the entire ensemble but is led by the maestro.
Finally, a lot of patience, practice and perseverance goes into developing a well-tuned and harmonious orchestra. All sections work together to create an unmistakable and majestic masterpiece.
And no matter how great a doctor is in developing and honing his diagnostic and surgical skills, he cannot do it alone.
Let me take this opportunity to give a standing ovation to all the client service representatives, veterinary technicians and assistants, kennel personnel and practice managers who give it their all to provide the best care possible for our four-legged family members. Bravo!
