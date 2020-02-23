Five-year-old Julian Rhodes sits tall in the saddle, her shoulders back, heels down, the picture of perfect horseback riding posture. She looks tiny but confident atop Rico, aka Coco, one of about a dozen horses used for lessons at Mexico Farms Equestrian Center in Cumberland, Maryland.
On a cold Sunday morning, rain pattering on the roof of the indoor riding arena, instructor Mariah Greene clucks twice, leading Rico into a slow trot.
“How about this – put your hands out,” Greene says, jogging alongside the horse, her eyes focused on Julian. “Airplane arms. Coast with your hands out. Good! Sit back. Good. That’s beautiful. Can you say, ‘whoa’?”
“Whoa,” Julian says.
If she looks like she’s been riding horses her whole life, it’s because Julian practically has. When she was 21/2 years old, she was the first student in what has become a popular toddler program at Mexico Farms.
Currently, five “toddlers” – ages 21/2 to five – are taking lessons. Among them are Julian’s 3-year-old twin sisters, Pressley and Kennedy, who started when they were 2, says manager Susie Greene. A sixth – a 3-year-old boy – is expected to join them soon.
Toddler lessons are about 45 minutes long and typically include about 20 minutes in the saddle, along with time learning to groom the horses and lessons about equestrian equipment, or tack. Mariah Greene – Susie’s daughter and the lead instructor and assistant manager – incorporates colors, shapes, letters and numbers into lessons for the youngsters.
Not every toddler is a good candidate for horseback riding lessons, Susie Greene says.
“Typically, you don’t start kids riding until their cognitive skills are such that they can hear and process and retain,” she says.
“What we’ll usually do is: in the first lesson, we’ll put them on the horse and see how they do. Some kids lose interest quickly. We’ll tell the parents, we’re more than happy to do this, but as you see, they’re only up for five minutes, and then they’re wanting to get down and play in the sand. Then we let them make their own decision.”
“Some parents still want to do it,” Mariah says. “They’ll come out like once a month. They’ll do it for a little treat – like, clean your room, or do this or that, and you can get a horseback riding lesson.”
‘Learn about horses’
The growing toddler program is just one of the ways Mexico Farms is thriving in a part of Maryland where learning to ride horseback isn’t as popular as areas further east – partly because of its expense.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture recently licensed Mexico Farms as one of about four dozen Horse Discovery Centers in Maryland – and it’s the only one west of Hagerstown. The state created the network of Horse Discovery Centers in 2015 to promote Maryland’s horse industry by inviting the public to “learn about horses in a friendly and knowledgeable environment.”
State inspectors conducted onsite visits before awarding the special licenses to just 44 of Maryland’s more than 700 licensed stables, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Criteria to become a Horse Discovery Center includes proof of commercial liability insurance; written programs and procedures addressing safety rules and public outreach; clean, sanitary conditions, equipment and facilities; and well cared for and healthy horses.
Opened in 2001, Mexico Farms boards 25 horses, and currently, there are about 30 students, most of whom are ages 8 to 12 and are beginners or intermediate level. Lessons focus on fundamentals such as leg position, core strength and balance, and learning to trot and canter, says Mariah, who’s been teaching for about five years. A few students are teenagers or adults who compete on teams.
Until about three years ago, when Susie Greene took over as manager, the facility wasn’t doing well, she said. Reasons for the turnaround are varied, she said, but a couple of points are key.
“Mariah has gotten so busy – our business has just tripled,” Susie Greene says. “It’s basically impeccable horse care and Mariah’s way of teaching. She’s very unique. And I’m not just saying that because I’m her mother. She’s extremely focused on safety. She works well with kids who are unsure of themselves.”
‘Foot in the stirrup’
Mariah knows what it’s like to be young and nervous around horses. She took her first horseback riding lesson at 3 – and fell off. Her mom, who started riding at 4, encouraged Mariah to get right back up in the saddle.
“I like to really try to take that scariness out of it for them,” says Mariah, who is always leading the horse during toddler lessons. A parent is also beside the horse during many toddler lessons.
“My biggest thing, my philosophy with teaching, is muscle memory,” she says. “Do something so many times that in a situation where it’s dangerous and they need to do it in a second, their body will do it before their brain has time to put two and two together.”
For the toddlers, especially, repetition is key. Mariah chooses one or two postural cues to focus on per lesson, incorporating colors and shapes, and gradually introducing technical terms, such as halt and contact.
“Hands closer. Heels down,” she tells Pressley, who has just gotten into position to ride Rico after getting a leg-up from Julian. “Closer. Good job, baby. Good job. OK, can you get this foot in the stirrup? Can you get it yourself? Good. OK, can you say, ‘Walk on?’ ”
“Walk on,” Pressley says.
“Very good,” Mariah says, clucking and leading the horse forward in the sand-bottomed arena. A yellow circle is posted nearby. “Heels down. Good. What color is that, by the way?”
“Lellow,” Pressley says.
“Yellow. Good,” Mariah says. “Very good. OK, at the blue, we’re going to cut across the arena and go to the white garage door. Hands up. Lift your eyes. Beautiful. Heels down. Very nice. Now, when we get to the orange square, can you halt Mr. Coco, or stop, your horse? At the orange square? Go ahead and halt your horse, please. ... Pull back. Sit up. Yep. Remember, we don’t want to lean back, but we pull back. So we say, ‘Whoa.’”
“Whoa,” Pressley says, pulling back.
Therapeutic riding
The Greenes actually came up with methodology for the toddler program while brainstorming for ways to create a therapeutic riding program at Mexico Farms. They’ve received 501(c)3 nonprofit status and expect to launch the therapeutic program this spring, Susie Greene says.
“We wanted it to be more than just a glorified pony ride,” she says, adding that they’ve given therapeutic lessons to a handful of clients in past years. In recent months, Mariah has been working with many of the lesson horses – including Rico, Night, Vegas, Dreamer, Tee Tee, Fate and Clover – to get them “therapeutic ready.”
“That involves just desensitizing the horses to loud noises, so you bounce around, you scream, you maybe pop a balloon beside them,” Susie says. “She’s taught them how if a student starts to fall off, they stop. So we don’t have to invest in horses. We have the horses.”
Eventually, however, they’ll need to hire additional staff.
“We will probably have to hire what you call experienced side-walkers,” Susie says, as well as a “couple other teenagers to work shifts in the barn.”
Fifteen-year-old Katie Dawson has practically grown up there. One of Mariah’s first students, she started taking lessons when she was 10. Now, she’s training Julian’s horse, Kissame, and preparing to step up as an assistant instructor to help Mariah keep up with lessons.
“Katie’s got a tremendous amount of natural ability,” Susie says. “She probably gets five or six lessons a week. She stays here almost all summer. On the weekends, she stays out here. She just wants to be with the horses all the time.”
‘Our family thing’
That’s how it is for the Rhodes girls, too – a way of life.
“This is our family thing now,” said their mother, Julie Rhodes, of Short Gap. She isn’t sure where the girls’ love of horses came from. Neither she nor her husband, Dwain, ride.
“I played sports all through high school and college, and so did their dad, so this is something totally new for us,” says Julie, who played soccer, basketball and softball; her husband played softball and basketball.
“I tried to sign (Julian) up for soccer, but she’s like, ‘No, Mommy. I ride. I ride.’ ”
It all started with a $4 pony ride at the Mineral County Fair when Julian was 2, their grandmother, Sherry Chandler, says.
“It’s a huge commitment,” Sherry says. “It’s hard work. It is. They have to come out every day with me or their mom or their dad. Every day. Seven days a week. But it’s empowering for them. It teaches them respect, kindness, discipline.”
And when Julian gets old enough to compete on Kissame, “her and that pony, they’re going to be very difficult to beat,” Mariah says.
“Julian is our prodigy,” Susie says. “Our star. Julian can walk and trot the horses by herself. She can ride by herself on some of the really quiet, older ponies. She’s like the poster child for why you want to start them young.”
