I admit I thought long and hard about this topic – about love and how it changes life, about my heroes and why they spur me on – when I sat down to write this piece.
There are dozens of people whom I love – truly and deeply love: my husband and sons, my mother, my siblings, my wider family and the astonishing number of spectacular friends who have gifted me with their affection.
I’m lucky to be able to say that any one of them would make a splendid subject for a treatise on love – especially the extraordinary man who has voluntarily allied his life with mine, in spite of my – well, shall we say, foibles.
And I have lots of heroes: Martin Luther King, Anne Frank, Gandhi, Mandela, Irena Sendlerowa, Gertrude Stein, Michelle Obama, Lincoln, Granny D, the guy who publicly chewed out New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur at a town hall meeting – I could give you dozens. Lord knows we need people to look up to in this benighted age.
There are so many courageous and compassionate people down through the centuries who are worthy of our respect, so many “Profiles in Courage” that I wish I and the rest of the planet would better strive to emulate.
But in the end, I came right back to the very first person who leaped into my mind: my father, Lee Alton McDaniel. If ever there was a personification of love in my life ... if ever there was someone I looked up to and wanted to be like, it was Daddy.
Daddy wasn’t an in-your-face, flashy sort of a guy. He didn’t appear on TV or run for office. He didn’t make speeches at rallies or rescue his comrades under fire. He didn’t fly to the moon, invent a cure for cancer or stand in front of a tank in Tiananmen Square.
In fact, he would have told you that his life didn’t amount to much as the world measures success. He was humble that way – and realistic.
He never gained wealth or was publicly celebrated, was never a famous name. A Lutheran minister, he felt his own sermons weren’t anything to write home about.
“I never even made bishop!” he used to ruefully say.
The people he influenced didn’t sit on thrones or in the Oval Office, nor did they quote him when making their momentous decisions. He was a quiet man, of gentle mien, whose humor was wry and somewhat apologetic, and whose voice was rarely raised.
And whose heart was bigger than the planet Earth.
Daddy’s sphere of influence on this globe was small – but I can safely claim that those he touched have never forgotten him. The dying bedsides he sat beside were comforted. The hands he held as he prayed with the despairing were warmed and cherished. The homeless, hungry, bereaved, helpless he succored were brought to hope again.
There was no time of night too late for him to respond. No moment when anything was more important to him than the needs of others – stranger, parishioner, family or friend. He was never too weary to give of himself.
I saw it, over and over again – and sometimes, no one saw.
He was not a martyr. He was a believer in the power of love, and its ability to move mountains. He saw himself as a conduit of a greater love than humans can sustain, and whether you believed in that higher love or not, you had to feel that if Daddy could offer what he offered, there must be a force somewhere that offered still more.
He was not a saint. He had his faults, as he would have been the first to acknowledge. He was too serious at most times, too slow to take joy, to share laughter, to ease up.
His mind seemed constantly to be on the troubles of the world and how to right them – except when we were camping, or when he was playing his bagpipes. Then he radiated contentment, joy and relaxation.
He expected too much of himself, and therefore, perhaps, of others. There was pressure in being his child, in trying to live up to his example. Whether he asked it of me or not, I pressured myself. I could never find his way with tranquility; I could never marshal my temper or control my voice as he did. He was never fiery. His calm was the calm of surety. He was 90% confident of what he believed, and was willing to take the remainder on faith.
Daddy’s love for us, and especially for Mother, was a wonder to behold. When she sang a solo at church or in a concert, the look on his face was beatification, even when he couldn’t see her from where he sat. He didn’t need to. Her voice was his angel song.
He was a man of conviction.
In 1943, when he was just 17, he enlisted in the Navy and then the Merchant Marines, not because he believed in war, but because he believed in preserving the good in the world.
He took part in the 1963 March on Washington, though there was solid evidence that such rallies often ended in violence. He preached sermons on controversial issues, motivated by the need to speak up for the right, and serenely watched enraged congregants stomp from the church. He could disagree with you and still love you.
And Daddy had a lighter side. He played football and baseball with us kids, taught us to ice skate and took us fishing, came to our school plays and helped decorate countless Christmas trees. He had all the failings of a typical dad – he wore Bermuda shorts with white socks and black wing-tip shoes, for heaven’s sake, and when we went camping, he wore a pith helmet, as though he were searching for Dr. Livingston – or so I presume.
Though he liked a good laugh, he couldn’t tell a joke to save his life, but was always willing to laugh at himself.
I told him a joke once: “What’s yellow and smooth and dangerous? Shark-infested custard!” He found this very funny, so the next day at work he asked his church secretary: “What’s yellow and smooth and dangerous?” “What?” “Um … pudding with sharks in it …”
For no reason that I can fathom, he once came home from work and greeted me: “Hi Fern!” (My name is Ellen.) Also for no reason that I can fathom, I responded with “Hi Fred.” From them on we became Fred and Fern.
Eventually my mother, Maude, became Emily. Why this tickled us, or where it really came from, I can’t honestly say. But Daddy has been gone for 14 years, and my brother-in-law still refers to my dad Lee as “Freddy.”
Daddy rarely cursed, but when he did it seemed to be with humor. Once, I invited some high school friends to the house. Just as Dad entered the room, one of the kids cursed. Seeing my dad, the kid exclaimed, “Pastor, I’m so sorry!” To ease the friend’s mind, Daddy responded, “Oh, I don’t give a damn.”
He could talk with anyone, and he cared about everyone. When he gave communion at church he would go along the rows of parishioners, calling each by name – even new faces who were guests just that morning.
Daddy was later named Pastor Emeritus of St. John’s Church in Cumberland, Maryland, and a memorial bench in the courtyard still bears his name.
I remember the bagpipes that played at the dedication of that bench, and the migrating geese that flew low overhead, honking against the skirl of the pipes. We all agreed it was Daddy, joining in the Scottish music he loved.
He suffered greatly in the last night of his life. My mom and I kept vigil at his bedside until the dawn, when the doctors said there was nothing more they could do.
The moment before he died, Daddy stopped rocking in pain, raised his eyes toward heaven, smiled peacefully, and gave up the ghost. I have to believe he was being welcomed by those who loved him and were waiting for him on the other side.
If I have absorbed, in all my years, any proclivity toward being the best me I can be, it is because of my parents. My mother taught me laughter and music and the joy of life. She taught me to value good, but not to take myself too seriously.
Daddy taught me compassion, which is now my favorite word. He taught me to be still, to listen, to care, to sense and to give without withholding, without regret. He taught me to seek.
And oddly enough, perhaps the greatest gift he gave me was the gift of letting go.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a correspondent for Allegany Magazine.
