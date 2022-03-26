Each stage of parenthood represents its own set of unique joys and challenges.
While lack of sleep and adapting to a whole new world with your newborn can be challenging, you have many joyous milestones and bonding with your child ahead.
You see your pediatrician on a pretty regular schedule for checkups and immunizations during the infant and toddler years. But when your child reaches adolescence, you may be wondering how your parent-child relationship will change and how you can help keep your teen healthy.
Adolescence is defined as the time between childhood and adulthood and technically spans between ages 10-21. And, as I’m sure we all remember, some big physical, social and emotional changes occur during this time.
During the ages of 10 through 13, children typically experience growth spurts. Both boys and girls start to want more privacy as they encounter new physical changes and probably some confusion and anxiety.
Parents should talk with their children around age 10 or 11 to let them know what to expect and that this is a normal growth process that we all experience.
Let your children come to you with questions, and try to keep conversations positive.
From the age of 14 through 17, teens “start pushing boundaries” to test their independence, and they spend more time with their peers. Behavior can be as simple as wanting a later curfew to experimenting with sexual activity, drugs or alcohol. Many teens are also getting their driver’s licenses.
Although it can be a little uncomfortable, I can’t stress enough the importance of talking with your child about topics such as sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy and illegal substances.
We have written materials in our office if you need assistance.
As parents, we need to set clear and reasonable expectations for our children and be sure to follow through with consequences or rewards, as the case may be. If your teenager takes on more responsibility by getting a part-time job and keeping up his or her grades, evaluate whether you should give more independence by allowing for a later curfew, for example.
Adolescents should be seen in the doctor’s office annually for a wellness checkup. These visits are essential for talking about nutrition, growth and development – and administering any immunizations that may be due. Your pediatric provider is there to help you and your teen navigate through adolescence.
Be sure to come prepared with any concerns or questions. We’ll also want to spend a little time without mom or dad in the room at the beginning of the checkup to allow your teen the privacy to ask any questions he or she might have.
What about vaccines?
Following CDC guidelines, we recommend that your teen gets a flu shot every year. At the ages of 11 and 12, your pediatrician should give the first of two doses of the meningococcal vaccine to protect against meningitis. The second dose should be administered at age 16.
Also, at ages 11 or 12, your preteen should receive the first of two HPV vaccinations to protect against infections that may lead to certain types of cancer. The second dose should be given between six to 12 months later.
These are just a few of the recommended immunizations for the teen years. Your provider can review any questions about other immunizations and provide you with a schedule for when they should be given. As COVID guidelines are set, we will follow current CDC recommendations for vaccinations.
Emotions, pressure
Occasional moodiness is a hallmark of adolescence. However, keep in mind the pressures associated with school, friendships, athletics and social media. If you notice changes in behavior, mood, appetite or falling grades for two weeks or more, schedule an appointment with your pediatrician.
More teens than ever suffer from generalized anxiety and depression. Your pediatric provider is familiar with your child’s medical history and can quickly and efficiently reach a diagnosis and develop a treatment plan if necessary.
The adolescent years can sometimes feel like a rollercoaster for both children and their parents.
As your child grows and matures, a desire for more independence is natural. Parents should continue to organize family outings, traditions and celebrations to provide consistency, safety and support.Dr. Rosario B. Gonzaga is a pediatrician in Allegany County, Maryland. She is the founder of Gonzaga Family Health in LaVale and Frostburg.
