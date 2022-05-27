Many of us are rejoicing that Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, is just around the corner.
Summer gives us a chance to enjoy the outdoors more, travel and maybe stay up a little later with friends talking around a campfire. However, we can’t let our commonsense take a vacation if we want to enjoy a happy and healthy summer.
As the temperature rises, swimming can be great exercise and a favorite summer activity.
When your children are swimming, nothing can replace your supervision. Don’t rely on another child to supervise your child, especially if your child is not an experienced swimmer.
Never allow children to swim alone. If you have a pool, secure it with the proper barriers.
The American Red Cross offers an online Home Pool Essentials training that I recommend for pool owners.
Finally, don’t forget to apply and reapply sunscreen. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that all kids wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, regardless of their skin tone.
Sometimes, we think that extreme heat is just a concern for the elderly, and we forget about the youngest members of our families.
Children under the age of 4 need special attention when it comes to being in the heat for extended periods. Dress your children in light, cool clothing and hats, and be sure to keep them hydrated. Take frequent breaks indoors in an air-conditioned setting if possible.
If you are going on a summer road trip, be sure you know whether your child should be in a properly buckled car seat or a booster seat – whichever is appropriate for their age, weight and height.
If you have questions, contact a pediatrician or the health department.
Finally, hopefully, summer provides us with a little more free time.
Use this time to schedule regular checkups and verify that your children are up-to-date on all of their vaccinations.
This is critical to keeping them protected against serious diseases for years to come.
We are wishing you a fun and safe summer with family and friends!
Dr. Rosario B. Gonzaga is a pediatrician who has proudly provided care for generations of families in Allegany County, Maryland. She is the founder of Gonzaga Family Health, a comprehensive primary care practice for all ages, with locations in LaVale and Frostburg, Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.