Each year, many of my patients’ parents ask me about the effectiveness of the flu vaccine for their children.
Even though it is only mid-fall, the Maryland Department of Health recently announced that there had been 11 confirmed cases of the flu identified since Sept. 1.
The majority of these cases have been subtyped as influenza A (H3N2), with a few classified as influenza B.
The flu vaccine protects against both of these flu strains.
Flu season typically occurs from October-May. The flu is a contagious disease that can cause fever, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea, muscle aches and other symptoms.
Infants and young children may become very sick and could potentially develop more severe complications such as pneumonia.
So, how does the flu vaccine work exactly?
In simple terms, the vaccine causes antibodies to develop in the body that then protects against the infection with the specific viruses that are part of the vaccine.
Many people assume from this that means that you can “get” the flu from receiving a flu shot. However, the influenza vaccine does not cause the flu.
This is a myth.
And many people inquire as to how effective the vaccine is. It is impossible to give a definitive answer to this question because numerous strains of the flu circulate every year.
Yes, some people who get the flu shot still get sick. However, the flu vaccine can be effective in protecting your child from three to four different viruses during the flu season.
Pregnant women should always consult with their doctors, but generally speaking, there is no reason a woman cannot receive a flu vaccine during pregnancy.
Again, according to information from the CDC, getting vaccinated can also protect a baby from infection for several months after birth.
Our office follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that anyone over the age of 6 months should get vaccinated annually.
Parents should always consult with their child’s pediatrician if there are underlying medical conditions that may prevent their child from receiving a vaccination.
Because patients are not adequately protected against the flu until about two weeks after receiving the vaccine, we strongly recommend that everyone should get their annual flu shot no later than the end of October.
