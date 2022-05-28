Let’s face it. Mother’s Day in May gets a lot of attention.
And yes, deservingly so. After all, when is the last time you saw a football player shout out “Hi Dad” after making a touchdown? When is the last time a Marine came home from a Tour of Duty with “Dad” tattooed on his arm?
Often times, our fathers are our first heroes, but I wonder if we give them enough credit.
My father died in 2006. He had been ill for quite awhile and I happened to be visiting him and my mom at their house in Florida when he slipped away.
My dad wasn’t one for showing public displays of affection. He was one of those fathers who didn’t say “I love you” to his kids a lot. We always had to say it first and he would reply back with “love you, too.”
But he did love us – and his four children knew it. He loved us in the way he treated us and the life he provided for all of us.
When I was a kid, we must have moved a half a dozen times and yet everywhere we went my dad, Patrick, made all of us feel safe.
Our dads are those guys who give up their time, their money and their hearts to their children.
And how do we show our appreciation? With a tie? Come on ... you know your dad is worth way more than a trip to the local department store.
This year, why not show Dad your appreciation for all he has done and does for you, and treat him to something you make by “Hand” (pun intended) in the kitchen. The way to a man’s heart is his stomach, after all – and your dad is still a man – and probably a hungry one at that.
Father’s Day ‘Mancakes’
8 slices bacon
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 tsp. vegetable oil, or as needed
11/2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tbsp. white sugar
11/2 tsp. baking powder
10 ounces beer
3 tbsp. unsalted butter
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place a wire rack on top of baking sheet; place bacon strips on wire rack. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; remove from oven and sprinkle tops of bacon strips with half the brown sugar. Return to oven and bake 10 more minutes. Remove from oven and flip bacon to other side; sprinkle with remaining brown sugar and bake until bacon is crisp and brown sugar is golden brown, 10 to 15 more minutes. Remove bacon, let cool, and crumble into small pieces. Lightly grease a skillet with vegetable oil and place over medium-high heat. Whisk flour, white sugar and baking powder in a large bowl; in a separate bowl, whisk beer, melted butter, salt and vanilla extract. Lightly stir the liquid ingredients into the flour mixture to make a smooth batter. Stir candied bacon pieces into the batter. Pour batter into the hot skillet 1/2 cup at a time and cook until edges are browned, about 2 minutes; flip pancake and cook until golden brown and the center is set, 3 to 5 more minutes.
Bacon wrapped burgers
12 slices uncooked bacon
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
1 small onion chopped
1 egg
1 tbsp. ketchup
1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 pound ground beef
6 hamburger buns
Preheat a grill for high heat. In a large bowl, mix together the Cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, onion, egg, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Crumble in the ground beef, and mix together by hand. Form into six patties, and wrap two slices of uncooked bacon around each one. Secure bacon with toothpicks. Place patties on the grill, and cook for 5 minutes per side, or until well done. Remove toothpicks before serving on hamburger buns.
Beerbecue beef flank steak
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup molasses
1/3 cup white vinegar
1 tbsp. sugar
2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. cumin
1/4 tsp. allspice
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 cup dark beer
½ pound trimmed beef flank steak
salt and ground black pepper
Pour ketchup, molasses and white vinegar in a bowl; add white sugar, black pepper, salt, cayenne pepper, cumin, allspice, and cinnamon. Whisk until sauce is smooth. Pour in beer. Place flank steak into a baking dish, and pour sauce over meat. Poke at least 100 holes per side in the flank steak using two forks. Cover container with plastic wrap and marinate beef from 12 hours to overnight. Remove flank steak from marinade and pat the meat dry with paper towels. Pour leftover marinade into a saucepan, place over medium heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes to make a basting sauce. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Season flank steak with salt and black pepper.
Grill flank steak until prepared to desired “done-ness.” Remove from heat and “paint” meat with heated sauce. Place back on the grill just long enough to glaze the sauce.
Monte Cristo Benedict
2 large eggs
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tbsp. sugar
1 pinch salt
1 pinch cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. allspice
4 thick slices day-old French bread
1 tbsp. butter
8 thin slices cooked ham
4 slices Cheddar cheese
4 slices Havarti cheese
8 poached eggs
2 tsp. chopped fresh chives
1 pinch salt
1 pinch cayenne
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk 2 eggs, cream, white sugar, salt, 1 pinch cayenne pepper, cinnamon and allspice together in a bowl until batter is thoroughly combined. Lay bread slices into batter, one at a time, and let bread absorb the mixture. Turn bread slices in batter until almost all batter has been absorbed, about 10 minutes. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and melt butter in the hot skillet. Cook bread slices in the hot butter until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer French toast slices to a baking sheet. Lay ham slices into the hot skillet and cook until meat begins to brown, about 1 minute per side.
To assemble, place a Cheddar cheese slice on a slice of French toast, top with two slices of ham, and lay a Havarti cheese slice over ham.
Bake in the preheated oven until French toast pieces are no longer wet, the batter is set, and cheese has melted and begun to brown, about 20 minutes.
Place sandwiches on serving plates and top each with 2 poached eggs. Season with a pinch of salt and the pinch of cayenne pepper.
Dad’s apple pie
1 pastry for a 9-inch double-crust pie
1/2 cup unsalted butter
3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
8 Granny Smith apples – peeled, cored and sliced
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour to form a paste. Add water, white sugar and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. Reduce temperature and let simmer.
Place the bottom crust in your pan. Fill with apples, mounded slightly. Cover with a lattice work crust. Gently pour the sugar and butter liquid over the crust. Pour slowly so that it does not run off. Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking for 35 to 45 minutes, until apples are soft.
The old-fashioned old-fashioned11/2 oz. Bourbon or Rye whiskey
2 dashes Angostura bitters,
1 sugar cube
Few dashes of plain water
Place sugar cube in old-fashioned glass and saturate with bitters, add a dash of plain water. Muddle until dissolved. Fill the glass with ice cubes and add whiskey. Garnish with orange slice, and a cocktail cherry.
William Hand is a chef with 30 years of experience. Hand has been a food writer for magazines and newspapers for 20 years and was an educator for 15 years. He is a culinary specialist at Fratelli and the author of the “Hand in the Kitchen.”
