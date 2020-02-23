If you could make an impact in some special way – or choose just one gift you’d want to leave for future generations – what would you choose? What if you could pick one way you would like to be remembered?
One of the most heartwarming and uplifting aspects of working at a community foundation is helping donors design a legacy around what they truly care about. With extensive knowledge of community needs and avenues to make gifts last in perpetuity, community foundations are uniquely positioned to help people achieve their dreams. We help donors create the most significant impact in ways that matter to them – and in ways that are sustainable forever.
Those legacies can be built upon broad community needs, such as helping young people or veterans, or they can be tailored to very specific interests and passions. The latter situations are often moments when we have the deep privilege of creating something truly special for our donors.
Here’s a recent and especially inspiring example: Both Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Community Trust Foundation now have donors who established funds that send high school students to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. As it turns out, this is no coincidence. The philanthropic intentions of one family sparked an idea in the heart and mind of another.
In January, Community Trust Foundation worked with holocaust survivor Dr. Peter Halmos to create a fund that will allow students in Allegany County, Maryland, public and private schools to travel free-of-charge to the Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“Even though I lived the tragic events of the Nazi tyranny in late 1930s and 1940s, my first trip to the museum was a very emotional experience,” Halmos recalled.
“It is disturbing to me that anyone could assert the Holocaust did not happen. When you visit the museum and see the boxes of shoes, the harsh reality is brought to life. I saw it happen. I lived it. I remember going to school wearing a yellow star and trying to hide it under my raincoat.”
Now, nearly eight decades after World War II, Halmos, of Cumberland, acknowledges that those who survived the Holocaust as children are now few and far between. Preserving the stories and voices of that dark era, he believes, is essential so that future generations will know the truth of what happened. This remembrance is the heart of his legacy.
“History matters,” he said when the fund was established early this year. “We simply cannot let people forget.”
Halmos looked to the Community Trust Foundation to bring to fruition his idea to sponsor bus trips to the national museum. In the foundation, Halmos found the administrative support, knowledge and stewardship needed to implement his Holocaust initiatives.
The idea stemmed in no small part from a similar fund at Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, based in Johnstown.
When CTF was taking shape in 2006, Halmos was among the founding board members of the Cumberland-based foundation who looked to CFA for advice and best practices. That was the first time he heard of the Beerman family, who had established a fund to send high school students in western Pennsylvania to the Holocaust Memorial Museum.
So far, the late Abe and Janet Beerman, of Johnstown, have helped send more than 16,000 students to the museum through the Blanche Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund at CFA. In 2019, the participating schools included students from Fulton County for the first time, so the influence – and the family’s legacy – continues to grow with every passing year.
Each year, students who participate in the Pennsylvania trips create a reflection on what they experienced at the museum.
This can take the shape of a poem, an essay, a drawing, a painting or sometimes a more 3-D version of the students’ feelings, such as a molded clay sculpture.
Days when these reflections arrive at CFA are always special. Certain themes arise as we look through how these students’ lives were affected and how their perspectives have shifted as a result of their visit.
This year, as we approached Jan. 27, the day designated by the United Nations as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the team at CFA compiled some of the quotes that jumped out from the past year’s new school students from Fulton County. Students spoke of the cattle cars, the serial numbers, the shoes – images and ideas that they said will stick with them forever.
“We hear the numbers in class, but those lessons could never compare to seeing it in person,” one student wrote. “My favorite quote that I read was above the shoes and was said by Moses Schulstein: ‘We are the shoes, we are the last witnesses. We are shoes from grandchildren and grandfathers. From Prague, Paris and Amsterdam. And because we are only made of fabric and leather and not of blood and flesh, each one of us avoided the hellfire.’ ”
“We instantly realized the importance of this sacred building,” another student recalled. “All at once, our whole group hushed over and we took in all the building stood for. We split into groups and made our rounds looking at artifacts and reading life stories of those involved. It is truly heart wrenching to even think of the awful things done to innocent people. This trip sparked something in me, matured me somewhat; it showed me the world isn’t always fair nor right.”
As we read through, we see – page by page and picture by picture – that the Beermans’ desire to help students learn about and experience such an important part of history continues to change lives.
If the students’ reflections are any indication, it will change the future, too – with young people who are more vigilant, compassionate and aware.
“How could any person allow this to happen to so many innocent people?” one of this year’s students wrote. “This trip has had a huge impact on my learning as both a student and a human being.”
That impact and remembrance are part of the Beermans’ legacy, too, and always will be.
At both community foundations, we feel deeply honored to help these donors – those with newly established funds and those who have gone before – continue to achieve their vision for a better world and stronger community. To learn more about creating a legacy through CFA, contact Donor and Development Services Officer Katrina Perkosky at kperkosky@cfalleghenies.org or 814-208-8411. To learn more about how CTF can help you create a legacy, contact Foundation Director Leah Shaffer at leah@cftinc.org or 301-876-9172.
