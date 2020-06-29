The summer will keep children active with engaging activities and hands-on learning at a variety of camps.
Bottle Works
Bottle Works, located at 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, launched its Arts Academy at Home in mid-June.
“We are putting together these kits with supplies that will have common and uncommon art supplies and there will be tutorial videos on how to use them,” said Holly Lees, mindfulness and arts facilitator and youth program coordinator at Bottle Works.
“Arts Academy is all about young artists learning skills from professional artists. It’s really meant for kids who are serious about the arts and want to grow as an artist.”
The academy features programming for children ages 5 through 7 and 8 through 16.
“There will be different videos for each age group and supplies will differ according to age,” Lees said.
Topics include lessons on acrylic painting, comic-book style drawing and photography that will be led by four professional artists.
“They can do activities throughout the whole summer because these videos can be accessed at any time,” Lees said. “It’s going to be really fun.”
Kits can be purchased online at www.bottleworks.org and can be picked up at Bottle Works or shipped.
“We’ll also have Zoom meetings where kids can ask questions to the artists and just have fun with the other kids,” Lees said.
She is hopeful in-person camps will be held in July and August.
Kits can be purchased to sponsor an underserved child so they can participate in Arts Academy at Home.
“If a child can’t afford this but still wants to sign up, we will look for a sponsor for them,” Lees said.
As additional information becomes available, it will be posted on Bottle Works’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bottleworksethnicartscenter.
Community Arts Center of Cambria County
CAMPCreate offers programs for preschool, elementary and middle-school students and teens at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Multiple summer camps are running throughout August.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said they are working to establish a fun, artistic and safe location for children.
“Many procedures and practices are being put into place to ensure it’s a fantastic experience for all,” she said.
“As a way to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and transitions as our county goes through the various stages of reopening, it is the center’s utmost objective to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Jen Fultz, the arts center’s education and outreach coordinator, said when selecting the camps, she looks for enjoyable topics.
“We want to teach through experiential art – crazy ways to use art supplies such as paint balloons, flinging paint and sculpting with feet,” she said.
“We want the kids to get so messy that parents will need to put a trash bag on the seat to take their kids home. We want them to discover art by having fun with products to learn through experimenting and the try/fail/make process that all artists learn from.”
Some of the preschool camps include Bugs & Butterflies, Fairy Tales and DIY for Kids.
Elementary and middle-school campers can participate in Travel To Craftopolis, A Tale of the Sea: Pirates & Mermaids and Neon Colors & Black Light.
Teen camps include Fiber Arts, Figure Drawing, Altered Books and Super Hero Miniatures.
Back by popular demand is the Log Art Theatre Academy that will allow campers to participate in a full production of “Into the Woods Jr.”
This year, the arts center has partnered with Joseph Moore, author of “Maxwell: The Raindrop Who Wouldn’t Fall” and “Maxwell The Raindrop: Am I Still Me?” to provide camp scholarships to underserved children.
Since 2019, he has set aside $4 from every book he sells and contributes the money to a fund for summer camp scholarships.
Funds will allow 15 children to receive full and partial camp scholarships.
Applications are being accepted at caccc.org/camp-create.
To register or for a description of camps, dates and costs, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Laurel Arts
Laurel Arts will offer summer camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Education and Dance Center, 601 Georgian Place, Somerset.
Camps are designed for children ages 4 through sixth-grade and begin Monday.
“We are always focused on something art-related and that can be a wide variety of things,” said Jaci McCusker, director of Laurel Arts.
“We’re not just looking at fine arts,” she said.
“It’s a little bit of everything.”
Camps include Local Artist’s Week, Getting to Know Our Community, Survivor Week, Gold, Silver and Bronze Week, Museum Week and Favorite Recipes Cooking Camp.
McCusker said the facility will follow state Department of Health and CDC guidelines in regards to indoor and outdoor summer camps.
“We have ample cleaning supplies and our maintenance staff has beefed up sanitation measures,” she said.
“Our instructors will be wearing masks. Kids will have their own set of supplies and we’ll have the spacing of 6 feet apart.”
McCusker said the goal of camp is to spark an interest or passion for the arts.
“Parents have told us their kids look forward to this every year,” she said.
A full description of camps can be found at www.laurelarts.org/summer-camps.html.
Tuition for each camp is $80 for members and $100 for nonmembers and includes all materials.
Registration is due no later than two weeks before the start of each camp. If a camper is pre-registered, tuition is due one week before each camp.
To register, call 814-442-6217 or in person at Laurel Arts, 214 S. Harrison Ave., Somerset.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will offer camps at its Loretto, Bedford and Ligonier Valley sites.
“SAMA seeks to offer a variety of camps that are facilitated by staff or professional teaching artists,” said Jess Campbell, SAMA’s education coordinator.
“SAMA hosts various themes each year which vary by location and age. Themes can be related to exhibitions, community events or creative activities that we want to share.”
SAMA-Loretto will present “Confetti Camp: Celebrating the Arts” July 13-17.
The camp is geared toward children ages 6 to 12.
Topics will include Embroidered Silhouette, Clay Trinket Dish, Dot Canvas Painting, Perler Bead Selfie and Confetti Crafts.
Cost is $100 per child.
For more information, call SAMA-Loretto at 814-472-3920.
SAMA-Bedford’s Art Camp for Kids will be presented for 10 days in late August or early September.
The first half of the camp will be themed “Freedom” and will support the Justice Belle’s Centennial celebration. “Art Around the World” will be the theme for the second half of camp.
For more information, call SAMA-Bedford at 814-589-3020.
SAMA-Ligonier will present two art camps in July.
The first camp will be held July 6-20 for children ages 5 to 9.
Campers will explore art materials in new and exciting ways. Some of the materials and activities that the children will investigate include paper, paint, marbling, bubble art, chalk, Legos, puzzles, stamps and ice.
Cost is $125.
Camp two will be held July 20-30 for children ages 10 to 16.
Participants will be introduced to various materials and explore a multitude of techniques, including how different mediums are transformed by the introduction of water and media art.
Cost is $225.
For more information, call 724-238-6015.
The Learning Lamp
The Learning Lamp is offering preschool and school-age summer camps at sites in Richland, Westmont, Jennerstown and Somerset.
Preschool camps will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Camps for school-age children will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lauren Stem, school-age program manager with The Learning Lamp, said this is the 15th year the facility is providing weeklong camps to area children.
“Every year, we have certain camps where our numbers are high so we always like to use them again the next year,” she said. “We also like to throw in new camps that will be enticing to kids.”
Some of the camps for children ages 3 through 5 include Planet Patrol, Creepy Crawly Critters, Water World, Construction Junction, Let’s Lego and Summer of Stories.
Youngsters in grades 1 through 5 can participate in Color Blast, Disco Days, Splash Zone, Game On, Riddle Me This and Incredible Inventions.
Stem said to ensure children’s safety during camps, they are following coronavirus CDC guidelines.
“All of our staff is required to wear masks and children have to have masks to come to camp and we are encouraging them as best as we can to keep them on,” she said. “We also are taking temperatures of staff and children upon entry, and parents will drop children off at the main door and staff will take children to our care room.”
Stem said The Learning Lamp camps give children an alternative to sitting at home all day throughout the summer.
“We want to get them out and active and give them a little bit of an academic side as well,” she said. “This is something fun and different for them to do over the summer.”
Cost for each preschool camp is $60 and due a week prior to camp start date.
Tuition for school-age camps vary depending on location and is due a week before camp.
To register for camps, call Stem at 814-262-0732, ext. 243.
Camp Harmony
Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville, offers faith-based day and overnight camps for school-age children.
“Because of the situation, we have pushed our camps back to the end of June and into July,” said Phil Regetta, Camp Harmony’s program director.
“We are planning on smaller groups with the summer camps while following guidelines that have been put out by the state and CDC. It will be different, but we’re still providing the opportunities for kids to get outside and be together.”
Themes for camps include Colors of Creation, where youngsters will learn more about the outdoors and God’s creation; STEAM, where campers will explore how God uses science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to teach us and help us grow; and Around the World, where participants will explore other cultures and experience games, activities and Bible lessons from across the globe.
Overnight activities will include campfires, games, worship and activities in an outdoor setting.
Cost for camps vary depending on sessions. Friend and sibling discounts are available.
For additional information or to register, visit www.campharmony.org/summercamp.
