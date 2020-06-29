Summer fun is coming back to the region’s amusement parks.
Officials at Idlewild and SoakZone and Kennywood have announced the parks will reopen to the public July 11.
A friends and family day will be held July 6 and is by special invite only.
Season passholder previews will be held July 7 through 10.
“We are overjoyed to be able to reopen Idlewild and SoakZone,” said Jeff Croushore, director of marketing at Idlewild and SoakZone.
“A trip to the park has become a favorite summertime tradition for families across western Pennsylvania and beyond and we look forward to seeing our guests having fun again.”
Idlewild and SoakZone
Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the parks have increased cleaning and additional safety measures have been added for staff and guests.
For both parks, people will need to register in advance for the date they plan to visit. The RSVP system will be available Wednesday, and dates will be released in phases.
Everyone entering the parks will have their temperatures scanned. Any person with a temperature of 100.4 or higher or displaying other symptoms of COVID-19 will be denied entry.
Facial coverings also are required for park personnel and all entrants, except children younger than 3, and those with a valid medical condition.
Hand sanitation stations have been set up throughout the parks.
Social distancing of 6 feet between individuals is required.
“Currently, we are very busy preparing the park rides, water attractions, food stands and training our team members,” Croushore said.
“We look forward to providing a fun reprieve from everything the world has been dealing with the past few months.”
Lakemont Park
Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, opened to the public June 13.
Hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily.
Phase one of the opening includes Motorway Go-Karts, Keystone Falls Mini-Golf, Rabbit Hole Mini-Golf and the batting cages.
Pavilions are available to rent beginning in phase one, with a restriction on the number of guests, per CDC guidelines.
While some of the concession stands will remain closed for the summer, the new Lakeside Café is opening at the end of June as part of phase two.
Safety measures include frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitizer dispensers, social-distancing signs, the spacing out of tables in the pavilions, limited attendance by attraction, and sanitation of equipment between users.
Masks are recommended unless a guest has a medical condition.
“We hope that our guests can create some wonderful memories at Lakemont Park this summer,” said Andrea Cohen, president of Lakemont Park.
The popular DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton closed for the season due to coronavirus safety concerns. The park has information on its website, mydelgrossopark.com.
