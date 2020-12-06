St. Vincent de Paul will hold its Friends-day Wednesday Soup Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Individuals can purchase a quart of soup and rolls for $7 or a bowl of soup and roll for $5.
Soups for the event are stuffed pepper and beef vegetable, and are sponsored by Johnstown Christian Fellowship Church.
Takeout only.
All proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.
For information or to pre-order, call 814-539-7811 or 814-242-2083.
