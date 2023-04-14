Family Hospice has acknowledged the dedicated volunteers who walk alongside Family Hospice patients and family members.
Family Hospice care for patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their caregivers and volunteers provide essential support.
The Cambria County Family Hospice team includes Doreen Braniff, of Revloc; Nicole Carpinello, of Windber; Kimberly Colberg, of Carrolltown; Martha Criste, of Ebensburg; Terry Doran, of Central City; Mary Estep, of Cresson; Joan Gregg, of Cresson; Pastor Joe Hollen, of Fallentimber; John Soldo, of Ligonier; Sharon Troy, of Portage; and Michelle Wysong, of Gallitzin.
