Family Hospice will offer free virtual workshops for those who have lost a spouse or significant other.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13, “Honoring What You’ve Lost: It’s a Big Step” will be presented and will discuss facing widowhood along with information about grief, emotions and meditation for healing. Registration is required by July 23 by calling 814-947-7060.
“Facing All the Changes” will be offered from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and will focus on stress, accepting change and guided meditation. Registration is required by Aug. 20 by calling 814- 947-7060.
The workshops will be led by certified grief recovery specialist Donna Marie Todd.
